LEXINGTON — Prestonsburg junior Danny Amador has been named Preseason Third Team All-State.
Amador earned the honor from Kentucky High School Soccer. Among the state's top boys' high school soccer players, Amador thrived throughout his sophomore season in 2021. Amador scored 15 goals and distributed 11 assists for Prestonsburg during the 2021 boys' high school soccer season.
Prestonsburg is a perennial 15th Region title contender. The Blackcats finished runner-up to Lawrence County in the 15th Region in 2021. Prestonsburg is the reigning 58th District boys' soccer champion.
The Kentucky High School Soccer preseason honors follow.
Kentucky High School Soccer 2022 Preseason First Team: Nick Harshaw (Collegiate), Travis Smith (DuPont Manual), Kennan King (Kentucky Country Day), Pepe Valle (Butler), Kyle Kimberling (South Oldham), Colin Pieper (Highlands), Colin Elder (Bullitt East), Cole Varela (Elizabethtown), Hayden Stewart (McCracken County), JJ Brown (Madisonville-North Hopkins), Landon Barth (Ryle), Carter Brown (Kentucky Country Day), Sam Hughes (Madison Central), Jack Travis (Trinity), David Brown (South Warren), Daniel Nkurunziza (Warren Central), Sawyer Gambill (Pulaski County), Brandon Beltran (Montgomery County).
Kentucky High School Soccer 2022 Preseason Second Team: Alex Kron (St. Xavier), Ben Beauerle (Trinity), Tristan Compton (Boyle County), Eduardo Perez (Moore), Kayden Fried (Butler), Charlie Hogg (Collins), Jabari Rasheed (North Hardin), Kasen Johnson (Paul Laurence Dunbar), Blake Maynard (Lawrence County), Braeden Myers-Curry (Henderson County), Trey Carroll (Montgomery County), James Maxwell (Ballard), Mohammed Alshabot (Butler), Tyler Stinnet (Ballard), Tee Hunt (Trinity), Walker Stanbery (St. Xavier), Gray Jordan (Covington Catholic), Charlie Christ (North Oldham).
Kentucky High School Soccer 2022 Preseason Third Team: Logan Terry (Madisonville-North Hopkins), Andrew Beck (Fern Creek), Tyler Lester (Spencer County), Grant Stone (Brown), Evan Parisek (Fairdale), Baxter Hurt (Kentucky Country Day), Daniel Grider (Henry Clay), Danny Amador (Prestonsburg), Noah Lane (Montgomery County), Tyler Smith (Bishop Brossart), Jose Torres (Corbin), Carlos Hercules (Greenwood), Sheran Dodwani (North Oldham), Kim Thang (Greenwood), McKay Wheatley (Highlands Latin), Edvin Habibovic (Fairdale), Nolan Stevens (DuPont Manual), Cooper Ranvier (Frederick Douglass).