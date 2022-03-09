PRESTONSBURG — Prestonsburg junior forward/midfielder Anna Burchett has committed to Ohio University.
Among the top girls' high school soccer players in Kentucky, Burchett is poised to compete in the Mid-American Conference (MAC). In addition to Ohio, the MAC includes Bowling Green, Kent State, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Toledo, Miami, Ball State, Western Michigan, Northern Illinois, Eastern Michigan and Akron.
"I'm super excited for Anna and the opportunity she has received to be able to continue her athletic career at the Division 1 level and her academic career at a great institution like Ohio University," her father, Prestonsburg Coach Paul Burchett, said. "As her coach, it’s exciting for our program to have our first Division 1 commit and I'm not surprised that Anna was able to achieve this. The MAC is a great conference and a very high level of soccer, and also one that I think she can have success in. Ohio University and Coach Aaron Rodgers are getting a tough, strong, competitive leader. As a parent, I’m super proud of her. She had a lot of attention from a lot of schools but in the end there was no other place that she wanted to be. I’m thrilled that she found a place that she loves."
Ohio compiled an 11-5-3 overall record during the 2021 women's college soccer season. The Bobcats put together a 7-1-3 conference record in 2021.
Anna Burchett is a three-time 15th Region Player of the Year honoree and a three-time First Team All-State selection. She is the all-time single-season goals (88) record holder in Kentucky girls' high school soccer. The Prestonsburg junior is currently fourth all-time in career goals (196), only 21 away from the record heading into her senior season. She has 71 assists and is on pace to finish Top 5 in the state in that key offensive category. Along with being tabbed First Team All-State in 2021, Anna Burchett was named All-Southeast Region.