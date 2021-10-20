PRESTONSBURG — Prestonsburg junior forward/midfielder Anna Burchett has been named the 2021 15th Region Girls' Soccer Player of the Year.
Burchett earned the 15th Region's top individual honor for the second straight season.
Leading Prestonsburg throughout the 2021 girls' high school soccer season, Burchett scored 78 goals and distributed 35 assists. Burchett led Prestonsburg in both goals and assists. Among the top female student-athletes in the state, Burchett is the all-time leading scorer for the Prestonsburg girls' soccer program.
A breakdown of the 2021 15th Region girls' soccer honors follows.
15th Region Girls' Soccer First Team: Player of the Year - Anna Burchett (Prestonsburg), Kaitlyn Gauze (Martin County), Jasmine Justice (Prestonsburg), Kadynce Hackworth (Prestonsburg), Alexis Skeens (Prestonsburg), Haley Lykins (Johnson Central), Camryn Helton (Paintsville), Maggie Johnson (Lawrence County), Lakin Bentley (Johnson Central), Chloe Collins (Prestonsburg), Sophie McCoy (Martin County), Goalkeeper - Chelsea Reynolds (Paintsville).
15th Region Girls' Soccer Second Team: Alyssa Moore (Lawrence County), Ava Hyden (Paintsville), Sophie Stephens (Prestonsburg), Myra Bevins (Belfry), Madison Hicks (Prestonsburg), Claire Gamble (Johnson Central), Brylee Blair (Lawrence County), Lena Hale (Martin County), Mady Stambaugh (Prestonsburg), Laura Hale (Martin County), Rachel Williams (Johnson Central), Goalkeeper - Kaison Ward (Lawrence County).
15th Region Girls' Soccer Honorable Mention: Kenzie Jackson (Belfry), Jazzy Cline (Belfry), Kynlea Stanley (Belfry), Haleigh Fletcher (Belfry), Emily Burchett (Prestonsburg), Lauren Patton (Prestonsburg), Lindsey Stratton (Prestonsburg), Laylen Hopson (Lawrence County), Alyssa Howard (Lawrence County), Paylin Meek (Lawrence County), Clara Blair (Johnson Central), Abigail Williams (Johnson Central), Kiersten Seagraves (Johnson Central), Rylee Theis (Pikeville), Emma Ratliff (Pikeville), Leighan Jackson (Pikeville), Kelcie Adams (Pikeville), Caitlyn Horn (Martin County), Julia Pinson (Martin County), Hailey Damron (Martin County), Savannah Young (Martin County), Adaline Doderer (Paintsville), Chloe Fleming (Paintsville), Kimi Slone (Paintsville), Leandra Curnutte (Paintsville).