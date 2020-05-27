Floyd Central is scheduled to open the 2020 high school football season with back-to-back home games against Clay County and North Laurel.
Under the direction of head coach Shawn Hager, Floyd Central has additional home games on tap against Magoffin County, Lawrence County and Letcher Central.
The Jaguars have away games scheduled at Knott Central, Hazard, Prestonsburg, Pike Central and Belfry as part of a challenging five week stretch.
Floyd Central lost multiple playmakers to graduation. However, senior quarterback Caleb Hager, who was sidelined for a portion of the 2019 high school football season, does return along with numerous experienced players.
Dalton Boyd and Noah Marcum combined to lead Floyd Central on the gridiron throughout the 2019 high school football season but have moved on via graduation.
Boyd, a running back, led Floyd Central offensively. Ranking as the Jaguars’ leading rusher, Boyd rushed 166 times for 763 yards and nine touchdowns.
As a team, Floyd Central rushed 440 times for 2,189 yards and 29 touchdowns during its latest campaign. In all, 13 different Floyd Central players rushed for positive yardage during the Jaguars’ 2019 season.
Following Boyd, Brant Potter, who filled in at quarterback while Caleb Hager was sidelined, rushed 66 times for 390 yards and three touchdowns. Potter is poised to return to the gridiron as a senior in the 2020 season.
Gavin Martin helped to pace Floyd Central on the ground, rushing 63 times for 253 yards and eight touchdowns. Martin also moved on via graduation.
Behind Martin, Jordan Akers rushed 53 times for 229 yards and two touchdowns for the Jaguars. Akers is also due back for his senior season.
In only six games for Floyd Central, Caleb Hager rushed 23 ties for 186 yards and three touchdowns.
Potter paced Floyd Central through the air, completing 24 of 43 passes for 321 yards and one touchdown.
Marcum led Floyd Central in receiving. However, Marcum made his biggest impact on the defensive side. Finishing as Floyd Central’s leading tackler, Marcum registered 79 tackles, including six tackles for losses over 11 games.
After falling to Belfry in the opening round of the 2019 Class 3A State Football Playoffs, Floyd Central concluded the 2019 season 3-8. The Jaguars notched wins over Knott Central, Prestonsburg and Lawrence County during the 2019 regular-season. Floyd Central dropped 2019 regular-season games to Clay County, North Laurel, Hazard, Pike Central, Belfry, Lawrence County and Letcher Central.
The Jaguars are due to open preseason practice in July.
Floyd Central High School Football 2020 Schedule
Date Opponent Time
Aug. 21 Clay County 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 28 North Laurel 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Knott Central 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Hazard 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Prestonsburg 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Pike Central 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Belfry 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 9 Magoffin County 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 23 Lawrence County 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 30 Letcher Central 7:30 p.m.
Sports Editor’s Note: The KHSAA still hasn’t ruled on the upcoming fall season yet. The schedule is tenative as of right now.
