PRSESTONSBURG — Five scorers reached double figures as Betsy Layne topped host Prestonsburg 85-52 in a 58th District boys' basketball game on Friday, Feb. 11.

Betsy Layne claimed its third straight win.

The Bobcats gradually pulled away to win convincingly.

"It was a big win for us," said Betsy Layne Coach Derrick Newsome. "Hats off to Prestonsburg. The first time we played, we jumped out and had a running clock early, but they battled tonight. Coach (Casey) Huff does a great job. We were resilient tonight, played well and were able to get the win."

Betsy Layne outscored Prestonsburg 23-12 in the first quarter. The Bobcats led 40-25 at halftime and forced Prestonsburg to continue to play from behind throughout the second half.

Betsy Layne led 60-42 at the end of the third quarter.

Visiting Betsy Layne shot 52.6 percent (30 of 57) from the field in the district win. The Bobcats shot 31.8 percent (seven of 22) from three-point range.

Visiting Betsy Layne shot 62.1 percent (18 of 29) from the free-throw line.

Chase Mims led Betsy Layne to the win, recording a game-high double-double. Mims scored 24 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for the Bobcats.

Jordan Frazier (17 points), Shawn Dee Howell (13 points), Brady Robinson (12 points) and Andrew Kidd (10 points) accompanied Mims in double figures. Kidd returned to the court following an injury he suffered earlier in the season.

Carter Parsons (three points), Donnie Hamilton (two points), Christopher Cates (two points) and Landon Howell (two points) provided Betsy Layne's additional scoring in the district win.

Kaden Allen (nine points), Jacob Slone (eight points), Caleb Lawson (eight points), Jon Little (eight points), Grant Varney (six points), Connor Napier (six points), Mason Stidham (three points), Wes Salisbury (two points) and Seth Fitch (two points) provided Prestonsburg's scoring in the district game.

Betsy Layne 82, Mountain Mission (Va.) 50: Brady Robinson scored 25 points to lead Betsy Layne over visiting Mountain Mission (Va.) 82-50 in a boys' high school basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Betsy Layne shot 55.9 percent (33 of 59) from the field in the convincing victory. The Bobcats shot 30.8 percent (four of 13) from three-point range.

Betsy Layne shot 66.7 percent (12 of 18) from the free throw line as part of the winning effort.

Following Robinson in scoring for the Bobcats, Jordan Frazier and Shawn Dee Howell netted 17 points apiece.

Delivering a double-double for Betsy Layne, Chase Mims scored 15 points and pulled down 11 rebounds.

Chipping in offensively, Donnie Hamilton (four points), Cameron Pente (two points) and Christopher Cates (two points) provided Betsy Layne's additional scoring.