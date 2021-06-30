BETSY LAYNE — After opening the 2021 high school baseball season 0-11, Betsy Layne showed much improvement thanks in part to a balanced offensive attack. The Bobcats concluded the 2021 high school baseball season 6-18.
Betsy Layne's latest campaign ended following a loss to perennial title contender Lawrence County in the semifinals of the 58th District Baseball Tournament.
The Bobcats notched wins over Jenkins, Buckhorn, East Ridge, Martin County, Phelps and Shelby Valley in the 2021 high school baseball season.
Opponents outscored the Bobcats 252-125 in 24 games. However, Betsy Layne featured four hitters batting over .300.
Senior Mathew Dudleson, one of the most underrated high school baseball players in the 15th Region, batted a team-high .371 for the Bobcats. Dudleson was 21 for 62 with 21 runs batted in. Productive at the plate, Dudleson led Betsy Layne in batting average and runs batted in during the 2021 season.
Ranking second in batting average behind Dudleson, junior Brady Hall batted .359 (23 for 64) for the Bobcats. Hall drove in 17 runs for 58th District member Betsy Layne. Highly efficient on the base paths, Hall finished 15 for 15 in steal attempts.
Following Hall, sophomore Andrew Kidd batting .329 for the Bobcats. Perfect on the base paths, Kidd finished 16 for 16 in steal attempts.
Another junior, Brady Robinson, batted .301 for the Bobcats. Robinson led Betsy Layne in hits (25), doubles (6) and stolen bases (21).
Byron Tackett led Betsy Layne on the mound. Tackett appeared as a pitcher in 13 games for the Bobcats, making 10 starts on the mound. The productive Tackett registered 60 strikeouts while compiling a 4-6 record and a 2.53 ERA.
Following Tackett, Robinson recorded two wins on the mound for the Bobcats.
In all, seven different players pitched for the Bobcats in the latest prep baseball campaign.
With an experienced group headed back, Betsy Layne is expected to show even more improvement in the 2022 high school baseball season.