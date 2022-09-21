HINDMAN — Betsy Layne used a balanced offensive attack to pull away to beat Knott County Central 42-6 in the Gingerbread Bowl on Friday, Sept. 16.

The Bobcats set the tone early, moving ahead during the opening quarter and forcing Knott Central to play from behind throughout the game.

"We got back to the fundamentals during our bye week, and it paid off," Betsy Layne Coach Jarredd Jarrell said, following his team's win. "The guys played hard and flew around on defense. We have a long way to go as a team, we're taking it one day at a time and working hard each day. We have some young players stepping up in key positions that are making strides. Our team is going to continue to battle each week and live with the results."

Carter Parsons paced Betsy Layne through the air, completing five of nine passes for 82 yards and one TD.

Chipping in through the air, Brady Robinson completed his only pass attempt for a 20-yard TD.

Isaiah Allen (30 yards) and Andrew McCutcheon (20 yards) each hauled in a TD pass reception for the Bobcats.

Robinson, displaying his versatility, ranked as Betsy Layne's leading receiver, hauling in three receptions for 45 yards.

Betsy Layne averaged over 12 yards per carry. The Bobcats rushed 23 times for 281 yards and four TDs.

McCutcheon led Betsy Layne on the ground, rushing four times for 62 yards and two TDs.

Following McCutcheon, Reese Music rushed five times for 61 yards and one TD.

Making an impact on the ground, Robinson, Landon Howell, Jaxson Burchett and Mitchell Castle each rushed for positive yardage. Castle added another rushing TD in Betsy Layne's win.

McCutcheon and Burchett combined to pace the Bobcats defensively, recording 18 tackles and 17 tackles, respectively. Finishing as Betsy Layne's third-leading tackler, Dakota Stumbo tallied 10 tackles.

After notching the win, Betsy Layne evened its record to 2-2.

Knott Central dropped to 1-3 after suffering the setback.

Betsy Layne is scheduled to host Phelps on Friday, Sept. 23.