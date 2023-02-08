PRESTONSBURG — Floyd Central used a balanced offensive attack to roll past Prestonsburg 85-59 in a Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame Glory Road Project Game at the Fieldhouse on Friday, Feb. 3.

Floyd Central represented Garrett, Martin, Maytown, McDowell, Wayland and Wheelwright in the game.

Prestonsburg played as Auxier during the matchup.

The Glory Road Project recognizes and honors gyms across Kentucky that have historical significance in the development of Kentucky high school basketball, which has been played for more than 100 years.

The Fieldhouse at Prestonsburg was opened in 1958 and has hosted 21 region tournaments, 27 district tournaments and over 30 preseason tournaments.

Along with basketball, the Fieldhouse has hosted district and region volleyball, cheer and dance events.

In addition, the Prestonsburg gym has hosted the Harlem Globetrotters, the first public Kentucky Opry concert and a circus.

Floyd Central set the tone early in the 58th District boys' basketball contest, outscoring Prestonsburg 21-7 during the opening quarter.

The Jaguars led 47-26 at halftime and remained in control throughout the second half.

Floyd Central shot 50 percent (32 of 64) from the field in its winning effort. The Jaguars shot 44.1 percent (15 of 34) from three-point range.

Floyd Central shot 66.7 percent (six of nine) from the free throw line.

Four different Floyd Central players reached double figures in scoring.

Ronnie Samons scored 17 points and pulled down nine rebounds to lead Floyd Central to the district win.

Following Samons in scoring for Floyd Central, Braden Moore netted 15 points.

Samons and Moore each made three of four three-point field goal attempts for the Jaguars.

Eric Burke added 13 points for Floyd Central while Brody Buck contributed 12 points.

Floyd Central featured 10 different scorers, including Chris Spriggs (eight points), Dylan Boyd (seven points), Dawson Moore (four points), Grant Jenkins (three points), Brandon Howell (three points) and Dylan Mosley (three points).

Braxton Keathley scored 16 points to lead Prestonsburg in the district matchup. Keathley was the only player from Prestonsburg to reach double figures in scoring.

Finishing near double figures for Prestonsburg, Wes Salisbury netted eight points.

The additional scorers for Prestonsburg were Brian Halbert (seven points), Kaden Allen (six points), Jaxon Estridge (five points), Kaden Lewis (four points), Taegan Slone (four points), Caleb Lawson (three points) and Connor Napier (two points).