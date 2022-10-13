After working its way back into the win column on the road at Class 2A District 8 rival West Carter on Friday, Oct. 7, Prestonsburg has returned home.

The Blackcats are slated to host Bath County for a Class 2A District 8 game on Friday, Oct. 14.

Prestonsburg is 7-1 overall and 2-1 in Class 2A, District 8. The Blackcats have posted wins over Betsy Layne, Magoffin County, Phelps, Powell County, Floyd Central, East Ridge and West Carter. Prestonsburg dropped a game to Class 2A District 8 frontrunner Shelby Valley in late-September.

The Blackcats have outscored opponents 280-229. Thriving on the ground, Prestonsburg is averaging 255.2 rushing yards per game. The Blackcats have rushed 292 times for 2,042 yards and 29 TDs in eight games. Doing the most damage on the ground for Prestonsburg, Ethan Jarvis, who is among the top high school running backs in the state, has rushed 161 times for 1,351 yards and 22 TDs.

Head Coach Brandon Brewer guides the Blackcats.

Bath County is 1-6 overall and 0-3 in Class 2A District 8. The Wildcats defeated Fairview in a season opener. But since the win in the season opener Bath County has lost six straight games to Paris, Powell County, Lewis County, Martin County, West Carter and East Ridge.

Opponents have outscored the Wildcats 324-108. However, Bath County is averaging over 315 yards of total offense per game.

Head Coach Larry Bowling guides the Wildcats.

Bath County edged Prestonsburg 21-20 in Owingsville during the 2021 high school football season.

Kickoff for the Prestonsburg-Bath County football game is set for 7:30 p.m.

Who 2 Watch: For Bath County, junior quarterback/defensive back Jordan Everman.

Versatile, Everman leads Bath County in both passing and rushing. Through the air in Bath County's first six games, Everman had completed 39 of 80 passes for 705 yards and four TDs. But Everman had thrown 10 interceptions. On the ground through the Wildcats' first six games, Everman had rushed 71 times for 627 yards and two TDs.

For Prestonsburg, defensive lineman Gavin Stephens.

Currently, ranking fifth in tackles for Prestonsburg, Stephens has posted a team-high eight tackles and 11 tackles for losses. Eight games into the 2022 high school football season, Stephens has recorded 36 total tackles for the Blackcats. Stephens has been a challenge for opposing teams to block throughout the latest gridiron campaign.