EASTERN — Jacob Bentley delivered a grand slam and pitched five and 2/3 scoreless innings to lead Floyd Central over visiting Knott Central 5-2 in a high school baseball game on Monday, May 9.

The Patriots plated two runs in the top half of the first inning to take an early lead. However, Knott Central's early lead proved to be short-lived. With the bases loaded in the bottom half of the opening inning, Bentley belted a grand slam over the fence in center field. The blast from Bentley allowed Floyd Central to move ahead 4-2.

The Jaguars added another run in the bottom half of the fifth inning to lead 5-2.

Wesley Prater started on the mound for Floyd Central and earned the win. Prater pitched one inning, allowing two runs on one hit and one walk.

Bentley allowed only one hit and seven walks, while recording 10 strikeouts over five and 2/3 innings.

Kolten Crum closed out the game on the mound for Floyd Central and claimed the save. Crum pitched one-third of an inning, recording one strikeout.

Austyn Collins started on the mound for Knott Central and took the loss. Collins allowed five runs on three hits over six innings, recording four strikeouts.

Bentley and Jace Martin each delivered two hits for the Jaguars. Thriving offensively and defensively, Bentley drove in all five Floyd Central runs.

Chipping in at the plate for the Jaguars, Nick Rackey and Max Martin added one hit apiece. Rackey doubled in the Jaguars' win.

Jayden Huff and Luke Sorrells each collected one hit to pace Knott Central's limited offensive effort.

Floyd Central was visiting Knott Central for another high school baseball game at press time on Tuesday, May 10.