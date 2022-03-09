Jaden Stewart is a freshman.

Saturday night at the Appalachian Wireless Arena, he looked like a season veteran as he lit up Betsy Layne for a game-high 33 points to lead Pike Central to an 87-74 win in the 15th Region semifinals.

The win gave the Hawks a place in the 15th Region championship game against Pikeville. The game ended too late to be included in this edition of the News-Express, but follow the News-Express Facebook Page and see the Weekend Edition for full coverage.

Pike Central and Pikeville played in the last week of the regular season. The Panthers came up with a 75-69 win over the Hawks at Pike Central.

Monday’s 15th Region Tournament championship appearance was only the Hawks’ fourth region title appearance in school history. Pike Central lost their first three region championship contests. Pike Central’s first region title loss came against Allen Central 74-63 in 1994. Their second appearance and loss was in 1999; the Hawks lost that game 58-47 to Pikeville. Their last 15th Region championship appearance came in 2004; the Hawks fell to East Ridge in the school’s first season of basketball 44-42.

Since 2006, the 15th Region Tournament has been played at the Appalachian Wireless Arena. In that time, Pike Central hasn’t made it to the region championship. Last night was their first appearance in the region finals on the big stage.

Back to Stewart.

He had a tremendous all-around game. He had 10 rebounds, three blocks, a steal and an assist to go with his 33 points. He was seven for 11 from the three-point line and finished the night 13 for 19 from the field.

He got plenty of help, though. Senior Josh Du Toit finished with 24 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and a steal. Sophomore point guard Jaylen Rigdon added 18 points, six rebounds and six assists. Peyton Compton scored 12 points, pulled down five rebounds, dished out four assists and came up with three steals.

Last night was Pike Central Coach Eric Ratliff’s first appearance in the 15th Region championship game as well. Ratliff has coached football and basketball throughout his career. This was his first season coaching basketball since he was the head coach at Jenkins in the 2012-13 season. Since then, he has coached football at Shelby Valley and Pike Central.

The game was close throughout, but Pike Central matched Betsy Layne every time the Bobcats got close.

The Hawks held a 52-49 lead entering the fourth quarter of play.

Du Toit opened the fourth with a three and Stewart followed with a basket as the Hawks held a 57-49 lead with 6:37 left.

Nicholas Howell and Brady Robinson followed with back-to-back threes for the Bobcats to cut the lead to 57-55 with 6:02 left.

Dut Toit and Stewart followed with back-to-back threes of their own for the Hawks to push the lead to 63-55.

Chase Mims scored with 4:47 left and Jordan Frazier added a basket with 3:41 left for Betsy Layne to cut the lead to 65-61.

Stewart answered by drilling a three with 3:23 left to push the lead to 68-61.

Stewart fired in another three with 2:29 left to push the lead to 71-63.

The Hawks finally put the game away with just eight seconds left.

Pike Central’s Rigdon hauled down a rebound after a Betsy Layne miss. Rigdon was fouled and then Betsy Layne’s players lost their cool as technical fouls were called on Frazier, Howell and Robinson. Pike Central was rewarded eight free throws. Rigdon knocked down both of his, but Du Toit was three for six on his techincal fouls, but it set the game’s final score at 87-74.

Robinson led the way for the Bobcats with a team-high 21 points, four rebounds, six assists and two steals. Mims followed with a double-double of 20 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Frazier added 18 points, nine rebounds, and three assists. Andrew Kidd also reached double figure scoring with 10 points, four rebounds and two assists. Howell added five points, five rebounds and two assists.

Stewart opened the game hot for the Hawks. He hit a three to cut Betsy Layne’s lead to 4-3 with 6:03 left in the first quarter. He followed with a basket to give Pike Central a 5-4 lead.

Mims scored back-to-back baskets to give the Bobcats a 12-7 lead with 2:29 left in the first.

Compton knocked down a three to tie things up at 12-12 with 1:49 left in the first quarter.

Pike Central and Betsy Layne were tied 16-16 at the end of the first.

Stewart opened the second quarter with a three to give the Hawks a 19-16 lead. He followed with another three as the lead grew to six.

Rigdon scored on back-to-back baskets for the Hawks with 4:10 left in the first half as the Pike Central lead grew to 28-20.

Kidd and Frazier scored on back-to-back baskets for the Bobcats to cut the lead to 28-24 with 2:33 left in the first half.

Compton answered with a three and Stewart scored again.

Rigdon found Du Toit on an alley-oop to end the first half of play and give Pike Central a 35-24 halftime lead.

Betsy Layne opened the third with six straight points to close the gap to 35-30.

Stewart answered with another dagger three as the lead grew to 38-30 with 6:00 left in the third.

Frazier answered with a basket and Robinson fired in a three as Betsy Layne cut the lead to 38-35 with 5:34 left in the third.

Rigdon answered with an and-one with 5:09 left as the Pike Central lead grew to 41-35. After a basket by Robinson, Rigdon scored four straight as the Hawks’ lead grew to 10 (45-35) with 3:55 left in the third.

Betsy Layne answered with a 6-0 run to cut the lead to 45-41.

Mims got the Bobcats closer as he scored with 50 seconds left in the third to cut the Pike Central lead to 47-45.

After Du Toit and Mims exchanged baskets for the two teams, Compton fired in a three with 1:02 left in the third to give Pike Central a 52-47 lead. Mims scored late in the quarter for the Bobcats to cut the Pike Central lead to 52-49 entering the fourth quarter of play.

Betsy Layne finished the season with a 23-8 record and the 58th District championship.