The story of the 15th Region All “A” Classic was Pikeville’s defense.

In four games, Pikeville allowed 75 total points.

Yes, just 75 total points in four games.

The defense was strong again Sunday as the Lady Panthers rolled to a 62-30 win over Martin County to claim their second straight 15th Region All “A” Classic championship.

With the win, Pikeville advances to Richmond and Eastern Kentucky University’s McBrayer Arena to compete in the All “A” Classic state tournament. The Lady Panthers will take on the winner of the 1st Region Wednesday, January 25 at 1:00 p.m.

Last season, the Lady Panthers advanced to the All “A” Classic semifinals.

Pikeville 62,

Martin County 30

Sunday afternoon, Pikeville took care of business against Martin County in the 15th Region All “A” Classic championship rolling to a 32 point win (62-30).

The Lady Panthers just gave up 30 points to Martin County.

That was the highest point total that the Lady Panthers had given up in the 15th Region All “A” Classic.

Through four games, Pikeville only allowed 18.5 points per game.

Martin County’s Katie Marcum opened the game with a basket.

Pikeville answered as Kristen Whited knocked down a three. Then Trinity Rowe followed with a three. Leighan Jackson scored after pulling down an offensive rebound. Rylee Theiss scored on a layup on a fast break after a Trinity Rowe steal and an assist. Rowe followed it with a three to cap off a 13-0 run with 4:35 left in the first quarter. Pikeville held a 13-2 lead.

Pikeville pushed its lead to 21-4 at the end of the first quarter and the game was never in doubt.

After a Pikeville technical foul to open the second quarter, Laken Williams split the free throws and Marcum added a basket to cut the lead to 21-7.

Pikeville answered with a 12-0 run as the Lady Panthers’ lead grew to 33-7 with 2:55 left to play in the first half.

Pikeville held a 36-14 lead at the halftime break.

The Lady Panthers opened the third quarter with six straight points to push the lead to 42-14.

Williams scored a basket for Martin County to cut the lead to 42-16 with 6:23 left.

The Lady Panthers answered with eight straight as the lead ballooned to 50-16.

Pikeville held a 52-20 lead entering the fourth quarter of play.

Theiss led the way for Pikeville with a team-high 14 points. Jackson followed with 12 and Whited added 11. Rowe also reached double figure scoring with 10. Thornsbury added nine points. Kylie Alvin added five points and Nicole Lin scored one.

Williams scored a team-high 14 points. Katie Marcum followed with eight. Brooklyn Marcum scored five points. Alyssa Allen added three and Candance Spaulding added two points.

Semifinals

Martin County 68,

Phelps 46

Martin County opened the second quarter with a 14-0 run to take control of the game and the Lady Cardinals never looked back as they cruised to a 68-46 win over Phelps in the 15th Region All “A” Classic semifinals Friday night at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.

The win gave Martin County a place in Sunday’s 15th Region All “A” Classic championship game.

The Lady Cardinals held an 18-13 lead over Phelps after the first quarter of play.

Martin County’s Allyssa Allen opened the second with a basket. She followed it with a three as the lead grew to 23-13.

The Cardinals weren’t finished, though. Laken Williams followed with a three. Katie Marcum added a basket at the 5:13 mark as the lead grew to 28-13. Williams added a basket and Candance Spaulding capped off the 14-0 run with a basket at the 4:27 mark of the second to push the lead to 32-13.

Phelps’ Caleigh McCoy stopped the run with a basket and a she was fouled on the play with 4:12 left in the first half; she knocked down the free throw to cut the lead to 32-16. McCoy followed with a pair of free throws with 3:13 to cut the lead to 32-18. McCoy capped capped off her own 7-0 run with a three at the 2:49 mark of the second to cut the lead to 32-21.

Martin County answered as Sophie Harness knocked down a three and Allen added a basket to push the lead to 37-21.

Amelia Casey knocked down a pair of free throws late in the first half to cut the Martin County lead to 37-23 at halftime.

Martin County outscored Phelps 13-9 in the third quarter to take a 50-32 lead into the fourth quarter.

Phelps opened the fourth with a basket from Casey and McCoy followed with another to cut the lead to 50-36. Skylar Rife added another basket with 4:48 left to cut the lead to 50-38.

Martin County answered with a 12-0 run to put the game out of reach and push the lead to 62-38 with 2:50 left.

Williams led the way for Martin County with a game-high 25 points and seven rebounds. Katie Marcum added 16 points and seven rebounds. Allen added 11 points and four rebounds. Bella Muncy and Brooklyn Marcum each scored four points. Kennadi Mollett and Harless each added three points. Spaulding chipped in with two.

McCoy led the way for Phelps with a team-high 23 points. Casey added 11 points and eight rebounds. Kylea Weddington and Rife each scored four points. Faith Potter and Kaylyn Slone each added two points.

The Lady Hornets were 18 for 46 (39.1 percent) shooting on the night. Phelps was three for nine (33.3 percent) from three-point range. The Lady Hornets were seven for 10 (70 percent) from the free-throw line.

Pikeville 66,

Shelby Valley 21

Pikeville’s defense was the story once again as the Lady Panthers shutdown Shelby Valley’s offense Friday night to cruise to a 66-21 win in the 15th Region All “A” Classic to advance to the championship game on Sunday.

Pikeville only let Shelby Valley get off 25 total shots during the game. The Lady Wildcats were just six for 25 (24 percent) shooting on the night. The Lady Wildcats were three for nine (33.3 percent) from three-point range. Shelby Valley knocked down six of 10 (60 percent) free throws on the night.

Pikeville didn’t allow a Shelby Valley player to reach double figure scoring either.

Leighan Jackson opened the game with a basket for Pikeville. Trinity Rowe followed with a three and a lefty running floater with 4:25 left in the first quarter to put the Lady Panthers out in front 7-0 over Shelby Valley.

The Lady Panthers weren’t done, though. Kristen Whited followed with a three and a layup as Pikeville opened the game with a 12-0 run.

Shelby Valley got its first points of the game when Jazzy Meade split a pair of free throws to get Shelby Valley on the scoreboard and cut the lead to 12-1.

Pikeville held a 16-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Shelby Valley’s Sadie Johnson opened the second quarter with a basket to cut the lead to 16-5.

The Lady Panthers answered with a 10-0 run. Kyera Thornsbury and Rylee Theiss knocked down baskets to get things stared. Rowe and Kylie Alvin followed with back-to-back threes as Pikeville held a 26-5 lead.

Meade answered with a three for Shelby Valley to cut the lead to 26-8.

Pikeville answered with threes from Whited and Alvin as the Lady Panthers held a 29-8 lead with 2:11 left in the first half.

Alvin knocked down her second three with 43 seconds left in the first half to push the lead to 32-9, but Shelby Valley’s Sophie Robinson split a pair of late free throws to cut the lead to 32-10 at the halftime break.

Rowe led the way for the Lady Panthers with a game-high 18 points. Whited, Thornsbury and Alvin each scored 11. Theiss added five points. Kylie Hall and Jackson each scored four points on the night. Catharine Walters followed with two points.

Kyra Looney led the way for Shelby Valley with a team-high six points. Meade and Johnson followed with five points each. Robinson scored three and Isabella Causey added two points.

Pikeville advanced to the 15th Region All “A” Classic championship game with the win.

The 15th Region All “A” Classic kicked off Monday evening at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.

After Wednesday night, the 15th Region All “A” Classic semifinals were set. Phelps, Martin County, Pikeville and Shelby Valley were the last four teams standing after Wednesday night.

Wednesday

Pikeville 70,

Prestonsburg 10

Pikeville has been dominant in the Lady Panthers’ first two games of the 15th Region All “A” Classic.

The defending 15th Region champions have only allowed 24 points in two games.

How good is that?

The Pikeville defense is only allowing three points per quarter in the two games.

Pikeville opened the game with an 8-0 run.

Prestonsburg’s Celina Mullins scored with 5:57 left in the first to cut the lead to 8-2.

Pikeville finished the quarter on a 10-2 run to take an 18-2 lead after the first quarter of play.

Trinity Rowe hit three threes in the first quarter and added another basket as she led the Lady Panthers with 11 first quarter points.

Rowe knocked down three more threes in the second quarter. Rylee Theiss scored four second quarter points and Leighan Jackson and Kristen Whited each scored two points in the second.

Kylie Tackett knocked down a pair of free throw late in the third quarter.

Pikeville led 38-4 at the halftime break.

The Lady Panthers pushed their lead to 61-5 at the end of the third quarter.

The Pikeville defense held Prestonsburg to just three of 31 (9.7) shooting from the field. Prestonsburg missed all seven of its three-point attempts. The Lady Blackcats were four for seven (57.1) percent from the free-throw line.

Rowe led the way for the Lady Panthers with a game-high 22 points. She was six for 10 from three-point range. Theiss added 10 points and five rebounds. Whited added nine points and Jackson added eight points. Thornsbury followed with seven and Ava Rogers added four points. Kylie Alvin and Shyla Kidd each scored three points. Kylie Hall and Alexis Coleman each added two points in the win.

Pikeville was 26 for 61 (42.6 percent) from the field. The Lady Panthers were 10 for 19 (52.6 percent) from three-point range. Pikeville was eight for 10 from the free-throw line.

Allison Howard led the way for Prestonsburg with four points. Tackett, Mullins and Jade Fitzpatrick each scored two points.

With the win, Pikeville (10-4) advances to the 15th Region semifinals Friday night. The Lady Panthers will take on Shelby Valley at 7:30 p.m. at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.

Shelby Valley 51,

Betsy Layne 49

With the game on the line, Shelby Valley’s Jazzy Meade delivered.

She didn’t score the game winning basket.

She came up with a steal in the final seconds to seal the win for the Lady Wildcats and help Shelby Valley move on to the 15th Region semifinals. Shelby Valley will take on Pikeville at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

With 14 seconds left in the game, Shelby Valley eighth-grade Sadie Johnson split a pair of free throws to give the Lady Wildcats a 51-49 lead.

Betsy Layne had one last shot to either tie the game or win it in regulation, but Meade stepped in and came up with a steal and ran clock out.

Johnson had a huge game for the Lady Wildcats. Johnson scored a game-high 22 points to lead the way.

Eighth-grader Miley Riddle followed with nine points for the Lady Wildcats. Eighth-grader Isabella Causey added six points. Kyra Looney followed with five points. Meade added three. Sophie Robinson, Lindsay Baldwin and Momo Tuttle each scored two points.

Shelby Valley held a 26-20 halftime lead.

The Lady Wildcats came out of the gate hot in the second half. Looney drained a deep three and followed it with a basket to push the lead to 31-20 with 6:16 left in the third. Riddle followed by splitting a pair of free throws and then Tuttle scored with 5:28 left to push the Lady Wildcats’ lead to 34-20 and cap off a 8-0 run to open the third.

That’s when Betsy Layne freshman Jaden Pente stepped in.

Pente got hot.

Real hot.

She knocked down two free throws to get going with 3:23 left in the third. She followed it with four straight threes for Betsy Layne. She scored to beat the third quarter buzzer and cut Shelby Valley’s lead to 38-36 entering the third quarter of play.

Pente scored all 16 of Betsy Layne’s third quarter points. She outscored Shelby Valley 16-12 in the third.

Johnson opened the fourth with a basket for Shelby Valley, but Pente answered for Betsy Layne.

Jayden Jarrell scored for Betsy Layne with 6:07 left to play to cut the Shelby Valley lead to 41-40.

Meade answered with a basket for the Lady Wildcats and Causey scored with 5:15 left to push the lead to 45-40.

Betsy Layne wouldn’t go away. Karly Williams scored with 45 seconds left to play to cut the Lady Wildcats’ lead to 49-47.

Johnson split a pair of free throws with 33 seconds left to push the lead to 50-47, but Jarrell scored with 23 seconds left to cut the Shelby Valley lead to 50-49.

Riddle followed with the free throw and Meade added the steal to seal the win.

The game was tied at 14-14 after the first quarter of play.

Johnson scored the final four points of the first half to give the Lady Wildcats a 26-20 halftime lead.

Tuesday

Phelps 73,

Jenkins 45

Jenkins made a late run, but Phelps regrouped and put the game away down the stretch to advance to Friday night’s 15th Region All “A” Classic semifinals.

The Lady Hornets had were led by Caleigh McCoy’s 22 points and five rebounds.

Phelps had a big lead midway through the third quarter, but Jenkins didn’t fold and made a run.

Phelps’ Amelia Casey scored with 3:57 left in the third to give the Lady Hornets a 52-25 lead.

Jenkins made a run to end the third. The Lady Cavs ended the third quarter with a 13-3 run to cut the lead to 55-35. Emma Stewart scored six points during the run.

Jenkins carried the momentum over into the fourth quarter as well.

Phelps’ Casey scored to open the fourth and give the Lady Hornets a 57-36 lead.

Jenkins answered with a 9-0 run to cut the lead to 57-45.

Casey scored with 4:06 left to play to stop the Lady Cavs’ momentum and McCoy followed with a three at the 3:11 mark to push the lead to 62-45.

Phelps put the game away after that.

Besides McCoy’s 22, Kylea Weddington added 15 points; she was three for six from three-point range. Casey just missed a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds. Faith Potter added eight points and 10 rebounds. Kaylyn Slone added five points. Skylar Rife finished with four points and eight rebounds. Bailey Norman and Hailey Blankenship each scored three points. Aerionna Pigman added two and Makayla Layne scored one.

McCoy opened the game with a basket and followed with a three as Phelps jumped out to an early 5-0 lead.

Weddington followed with a three at the 3:31 mark of the first quarter to push the Lady Hornets’ lead to 10-2.

Stewart scored late in the first quarter for Jenkins to cut Phelps’ lead to 15-6 at the end of the first quarter.

Weddington opened the second quarter with a three, McCoy followed with a basket and Rife added a basket as Phelps opened the second on a 7-0 run and pushed its lead to 22-6.

Casey knocked down a three with 2:55 left in the first half and Rife followed with a pair of free throws as Phelps’ lead grew to 30-12.

Phelps ended the first half with a three from Blankenship to give the Lady Hornets a 38-18 halftime lead.

The Lady Hornets were 27 for 70 from the field (38.6 percent). Phelps was 11 for 20 from three-point range (55 percent). The Lady Hornets were eight of 13 from the free-throw line (61.5 percent).

Phelps pulled down 46 rebounds on the night.

Stewart had a great game for the Lady Cavs scoring a game-high 22 points. Alexis Ritchie followed with 10 points. Cadi Firth added six points. Alyssa Fields added four points and seventh-grader Haylee Thacker knocked down a three for Jenkins.

Phelps advanced to Friday’s semifinals to take on Martin County at 6:00 p.m. Friday night at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.

Martin County 61,

Paintsville 56

Overtime

Paintsville had a 52-50 lead with just seconds left to play.

Martin County’s Laken Williams wasn’t about to just let the Lady Tigers take the game.

Williams drove down the court and after she got by her defender the lane opened and she hit a game-tying layup as time ran out to tie the game at 5-52 at the end of regulation and force an overtime.

In overtime, the Lady Cardinals used the momentum from Williams’ shot to pick up a 61-56 win over Paintsville to advance to the 15th Region semifinals Friday night at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.

Martin County will take on Phelps at 6:00 p.m. in the first semifinal.

Martin County’s Brooklyn Marcum opened the overtime session with a pair of free throws to give the Lady Cardinals a 54-52 lead.

Paintsville answered with 2:37 left in overtime as Camryn Helton scored to tie things at 54-54.

Brooklyn Marcum split a pair of free throws with 1:25 left as Martin County went back on top 55-54.

Alyssa Allen followed with a pair of free throws of her own at the 1:16 mark to push the Lady Cardinals’ lead to 57-54. Allen added two more free throws with 22 seconds left to push the lead to five (59-54).

Helton scored on another layup with just 12 seconds left to keep Paintsville alive.

But Williams shut the door by knocking down a pair of free throws with just five seconds left to set the game’s final scoreboard.

Williams led the way for the Lady Cardinals with a game-high 23 points. Allen followed with 20. Brooklyn Marcum and Katie Marcum each scored seven points. Candance Spaulding added four points.

Paintsville struggled shooting. The Lady Tigers were 13 for 40 (32.5 percent) from the field. The Lady Tigers were eight for 27 (29.6 percent) from three-point range. Paintsville was 22 for 30 from the free-throw line (73.3 percent).

Eighth-grader Kylie Kinner led the way for Paintsville with a double-double. Kinner scored 16 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. Emilea Preece just missed a double-double with 16 points and nine rebounds. Helton scored 10 points and pulled down seven rebounds. KK Vannoy added seven points and Kali Mulcahy added six. Emma Keeton chipped in with one.

Kinner knocked down a three with 2:01 left in the first quarter to give Paintsville a 12-6 lead.

Martin County answered with six straight to tie things up at 12-12, but Preece scored late in the first to give the Lady Tigers a 14-12 lead after the first quarter of play.

With the game tied at 18-18, Martin County went on an 8-0 run to take a 26-18 lead with 1:40 left in the first half.

Mulcahy knocked down a late three for Paintsville to cut the halftime lead to 26-22.

Preece hit a three for Paintsville with 5:58 left in the third to give the Lady Tigers a 28-27 lead.

Vannoy knocked down a late three in the third to give the Lady Tigers a 37-35 lead entering the fourth quarter of play.

Martin County opened the fourth quarter on a 9-0 run to take a 44-37 lead with 3:27 left in the game.

Paintsville fought back as Mulcahy knocked down a three with 2:50 left to cut the lead to 46-42.

Preece fired in another three for Paintsville to cut the lead to 46-45.

Preece split a pair of free throws with 56 seconds left to give the Lady Tigers a 50-48 lead.

With 35 seconds left, Preece pulled down a rebound and was fouled; she was whistled for a technical foul after the play. The technical foul gave her her fifth foul of the game and disqualified her the rest of the way. Keeton came in and shot her free throws; Keeton knocked down one of two to give Paintsville a 51-48 lead.

Allen shot the technical free throws for Martin County. She knocked down both to cut the lead to 51-50 with 35 seconds left.

Helton came up with a steal for Paintsville and was fouled with 16 seconds left; she split the free throws to give Paintsville a 52-50 lead.

That set up Williams’ last second shot to send the game into overtime.