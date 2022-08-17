Records: Betsy Layne, 0-0; Prestonsburg, 0-0

Kickoff: Friday, Aug. 19; 7:30 p.m.

Location: Josh Francis Field/Blackcat Stadium

Coaches: Jarredd Jarrell, Betsy Layne; Brandon Brewer, Prestonsburg

Floyd County rivals Betsy Layne and Prestonsburg are set to meet for an opener in the 2021 high school football season.

The Bobcats will visit the Blackcats for a highly anticipated non-district high school football game at Josh Francis/Blackcat Stadium on Friday, Aug. 19.

Betsy Layne and Prestonsburg did not meet during the 2021 high school football season. A Betsy Layne-Prestonsburg game scheduled for the 2021 high school football season was canceled due to COVID.

Former record-setting Prestonsburg quarterback Jarredd Jarrell guides the Bobcats. Jarrell is entering his second season as the Bobcats' head coach. Under Jarrell's direction, Betsy Layne compiled an 8-3 record in the 2021 high school football season. The Bobcats enjoyed a successful turned in 2021, knocking off Martin County to kick off the gridiron campaign.

The Bobcats' 2021 season ended following a loss to Paintsville in the opening round of the Class A Playoffs.

Earlier in his career, Jarrell served as an assistant coach on Prestonsburg's coaching staff.

Prestonsburg concluded the 2021 high school football season 4-6. After making the move from Powell County, Brandon Brewer is entering his fifth season as the Blackcats' head coach. Brewer has guided Prestonsburg to the Class 2A Playoffs in multiple seasons.

Kickoff for the Betsy Layne-Prestonsburg football game is set for 7:30 p.m. at Josh Francis Field/Blackcat Stadium.

Who 2 Watch: For Betsy Layne, senior quarterback/defensive back Brady Robinson.

A talented athlete, Robinson can line up at multiple positions for the Bobcats. Robinson, who has made the move to quarterback and could still line up at receiver, hauled in 39 receptions for 709 yards and 12 TDs during the 2021 high school football season. Defensively, Robinson ranked as Betsy Layne's third-leading in 2021, recording 46 tackles.

For Prestonsburg, senior running back/defensive back Ethan Jarvis.

A rushing threat for Prestonsburg throughout the 2021 high school football season, Jarvis rushed 101 times for 753 yards and 12 TDs in only seven games. A key defensive contributor for Prestonsburg, Jarvis ranked as the Blackcats' third-leading tackle in 2021, recording 36 tackles.