HAZARD — Betsy Layne pulled away to beat Buckhorn 18-2 in five innings at Perry County Park on Monday, March 27.

Showing much improvement, Betsy Layne notched its first win since May 25, 2021.

After claiming the win, Betsy Layne improved to 1-2.

Hannah Mitchell earned the win in the circle for visiting Betsy Layne. Mitchell allowed two runs on five hits while registering six strikeouts.

Betsy Layne scored 18 runs on 10 hits. Mitchell (two hits, one RBI), Kayley Lee (two hits, two RBIs), Jayden Jarrell (two hits, one RBI), Brookelynn Thacker (one hit, one RBI), Laiken Keathley (one hit, one RBI), Mallory Hall (one hit, one RBI) and Laci Hall (one hit) each made an impact at the plate for Betsy Layne in the win.

Thacker and Keathley each doubled for the Ladycats.

Kristal Jarrell recorded her first win as Betsy Layne head coach.

Betsy Layne is scheduled to host Buckhorn on Thursday, May 11.

Morgan County 5, Betsy Layne 3: Betsy Layne came up short in its home opener as Morgan County held on to win 5-3 on Wednesday, May 22.

Morgan County pitcher Alyssa Smith claimed the win in the circle. Smith allowed three runs on five hits while recording five strikeouts over seven innings.

Betsy Layne pitcher Hannah Mitchell took the loss. Mitchell allowed five runs on seven hits while recording three strikeouts over seven innings.

Morgan County plated five runs on nine hits. Taylor Sword led Morgan County at the plate, finishing two-for-three with a home run and three RBIs.

In addition to Sword, Morgan County's offensive attack featured Jerrica Campbell (two hits), Madison Smith (one hit, one RBI), Aradyn Vest (one hit), Allyssa Bell (one hit), Gracie Spencer (one hit) and Jenna Hampton (one hit).

Adding another extra-base hit for Morgan County, Campbell doubled.

Betsy Layne pushed across three runs on seven hits. Mallory Hall (two hits), Laci Hall (two hits), Emily Johnson (one hit, one RBI), Brookelyn Thacker (one hit), Hanna Hamilton (one hit) and Jayden Jarrell (one RBI) each contributed at the plate for the Lady Bobcats.