BETSY LAYNE — Notching its first 58th District win since the 2019 high school softball season, Betsy Layne beat visiting Prestonsburg 17-2 in four innings on Wednesday, March 29.
Betsy Layne claimed its second straight win, evening its overall record to 2-2 and opening 1-0 in the 58th District.
Prestonsburg dropped to 2-6 overall and 0-2 in the 58th District after suffering the loss.
Betsy Layne freshman pitcher Hannah Mitchell earned the win in the circle. Mitchell limited Prestonsburg to two runs on three hits while recording six strikeouts over four innings.
Junior pitcher Elana Goble started in the circle for Prestonsburg and took the loss. Goble pitched one and two-thirds innings, allowing nine runs on four hits while recording five strikeouts.
Following Goble, Kendra Moreno and Kaylee Hackworth each pitched in relief for the Lady Blackcats.