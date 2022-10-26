LOUISA — Returning to the top, Betsy Layne pulled away to beat rival Floyd Central 3-1 in the 58th District Volleyball Tournament title match at Lawrence County High School on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

With the win, Betsy Layne improved to 17-12.

Floyd Central dropped to 22-10 as a result of the loss.

Betsy Layne defeated Floyd Central 25-19, 14-25, 25-17, 25-18.

First-year head coach Paige Watkins guided Betsy Layne to the 58th District title.

Akira Keathley (2 kills, 1 block), Tia Wesley (4 kills, 2 blocks, 6 digs, 1 service ace), Christian Howell (2 kills, 8 digs, 2 service aces), Jayden Jarrell (5 kills, 1 block, 1 dig, 11 service aces), Emily Johnson (9 kills, 1 assist, 10 digs, 1 service ace), Lindsey Watkins (20 assists, 1 dig, 1 service ace) and Mallory Hall (5 digs) each contributed for Betsy Layne in the district title-clinching win.

Both Betsy Layne and Floyd Central advanced to the 15th Region Volleyball Tournament.

Betsy Layne 3, Lawrence County 2: Betsy Layne outlasted Lawrence County 3-2 in the semifinals of the 57th District Volleyball Tournament on Monday, Oct. 17.

Determined Betsy Layne won 25-19, 9-25, 22-25, 25-21, 15-7 over Lawrence County in the district tournament match.

Betsy Layne’s attack in the region tournament match featured Lindsey Watkins (27 assists, 3 digs, 1 service ace), Jayden Jarrell (6 kills, 1 block, 3 service aces), Christian Howell (2 kills, 2 assists, 5 digs, 3 service aces), Akira Keathley (7 kills, 3 blocks,), Tia Wesley (8 kills, 2 blocks, 5 digs), Emily Johnson (7 kills, 1 assist, 8 digs, 2 service aces) and Mallory Hall (10 digs, 1 service ace).

Floyd Central 3, Prestonsburg 0: Floyd Central blanked Prestonsburg 3-0 in the semifinals of the 58th District Volleyball Tournament at Lawrence County High School on Monday, Oct. 17.

Winning convincingly, Floyd Central topped Prestonsburg 25-11, 25-7, 25-14.

Taylor Hamilton (6 kills, 28 assists, 1 dig), Emma Bailey (6 kills, 1 assist, 2 digs), Kendyll Hall (1 assist, 7 digs, 5 service aces), Jadyn Hall (9 kills, 2 assists, 22 digs, 6 service aces), Jerrilynn Hatfield (5 digs), Maddy Wade (1 assist, 4 digs, 1 service ace), Chloe Howard (3 kills, 4 digs), McKinnley Martin (8 kills, 1 assist, 6 digs), Slone Akers (4 kills), Layla Petersen (3 assists, 4 digs), Abigail Johnson (1 kill) and Carleigh Frazier (1 service ace) each contributed for Floyd Central in the shutout win.

Weather Bryant (2 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig), Grace Miller (1 dig), Kaylee Hopson (1 assist, 4 digs), Hailey Cline (2 kills, 1 block, 1 dig), Kennedy Greer (3 kills, 1 assist, 7 digs), Sara Brown (3 assists), Allison Garrett (2 kills, 4 assists, 5 digs) and Allison Hamilton (3 kills, 1 block, 2 digs) each produced for Prestonsburg in the district tournament match.