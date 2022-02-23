EASTERN — Betsy Layne battled back from behind to beat DACE 24-21 in the Floyd County Boys' Basketball C-Team Championship Game at J.E. Campbell Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Besty Layne and DACE were tied 6-6 at the conclusion of the opening quarter.

The Bulldogs held Betsy Layne scoreless in the second quarter, outscoring the Bobcats 4-0 to take a 10-6 lead into halftime.

DACE led 20-13 at the conclusion of the third quarter.

But the Bobcats dominated late, outscoring DACE 11-1 in the fourth quarter to claim the county championship.

Head coach Mason Hall guided the Bobcats to the county title. Hall is among Floyd County's most successful boys' basketball coaches.

The Betsy Layne C-Team is made up of the following players: Colten Hamilton, Eli Mitchell, Andrew Collins, Max Newsome, Lincoln Hamilton, Landon Keathley, Marvin Lee, Brennan Fleenor, Maddox Meade

Earlier in the year, Betsy Layne, under Hall's guidance, won the Floyd County K5 Boys' Basketball Championship. Betsy Layne pulled away to beat Prestonsburg 35-9 in the K5 title game. The Betsy Layne K5 team compiled an 18-0 record, finishing undefeated for the second straight season.

The Betsy Layne K5 team is made up of the following players: Colten Hamilton, Eli Mitchell, Maddox Meade, Max Newsome, Lincoln Hamilton, Rylan Hall, Marvin Lee, Brennan Flennor, Cash Haley, Noah Akers, Ayden Brown, Lucas Stevens, Jaxon Thacker, Lukas Keathley, Westin Tackett, Easton Tackett.