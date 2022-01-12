Betsy Layne fell short in a bid to advance as Jenkins held on to win 41-40 in the 15th Region All "A" Classic girls' basketball tournament at Appalachian Wireless Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

Jenkins trailed 40-39 as the final seconds ran off the clock. The Lady Cavs got Emma Stewart open on a back-door cut and she made the game winning basket to send Jenkins to the 15th Region All “A” Classic semifinals.

The loss eliminated Betsy Layne from the 15th Region All "A" Classic.

Following the loss, Betsy Layne dropped to 4-8.

Betsy Layne shot 32.7 percent (18 of 55) from the field. A former region champion, Betsy Layne connected on three of 17 three-point field goal attempts.

Betsy Layne didn't feature any scorers in double figures.

Narrowly missing double figures for Betsy Layne, Haleigh Damron scored a team-high nine points.

In addition to Damron, Betsy Layne received scoring from Kinleigh Martin (eight points), Kenadie Boyette (eight points), Kimberly Akers (seven points), Shyla Kidd (six points) and Jaden Pente (two points).

Akers paced Betsy Layne inside, pulling down eight rebounds.

Betsy Layne was hosting 57th District member Martin County at press time on Tuesday, Jan. 11.