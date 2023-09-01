BETSY LAYNE — Registering its first win in the 2023 high school volleyball season, Betsy Layne defeated visiting East Ridge 3-1 at Junior Newsome Arena on Thursday, Aug. 24.
Betsy Layne beat East Ridge 25-18, 25-14, 22-25, 25-20.
Miley Burchett (11 digs), Harlyn Slone (2 kills), Jayden Jarrell (17 kills, 7 digs, 1 service ace), Christian Howell (5 kills, 6 assists, 10 digs, 1 service ace), Laiken Keathley (1 dig, 1 service ace), Hanna Hamilton (25 assists, 6 digs, 3 service aces), Aubrey Williams (4 kills, 2 blocks), Mallory Hall (10 digs), Hanna Hall (3 kills, 1 block) and Jaden Pente (1 dig) each contributed for Betsy Layne in its winning effort.
Lawrence County 3, Betsy Layne 1 (9-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-19): Betsy Layne started strong but faltered as host Lawrence County pulled away to win 3-1 in a 58th District volleyball match on Wednesday, Aug. 23.
Mallory Hall (13 digs, 4 service aces), Jania Isom (1 assist), Ella Keathley (5 digs), Harlyn Slone (5 kills, 1 assist, 1 dig), Jayden Jarrell (6 kills, 5 blocks, 1 assist, 3 service aces), Hanna Hamilton (11 assists, 1 dig, 1 service ace), Aubrey Williams (1 kill, 3 blocks) and Christian Howell (3 kills, 1 assist, 12 digs, 1 service ace) each produced for Betsy Layne in the 58th District match.