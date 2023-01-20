BUCKLEYS CREEK — Betsy Layne remained in the loss column as Pike County Central prevailed 60-51 on Saturday, Jan. 14.

The longtime 15th Region rivals met in the Pike Central Lady Hawk 2-Day Classic.

Pike Central shot 48.9 percent (22 of 45) from the field in its winning effort. The Lady Hawks hit four of seven three-pointers to shoot 57.1 percent from three-point range.

Pike Central shot 70.6 percent (12 of 17) from the free-throw line.

Hannah May scored a game-high 24 points to lead Pike County Central to the win.

Joining May in double figures for Pike Central, Abigail Hess netted 14 points.

The other scorers for Pike Central in the win were Emalie Tackett (eight points), Lindsey Bowman (five points), Abby May (five points) and Kennedy Hamilton (four points).

Bowman paced Pike Central inside, claiming 12 rebounds.

Betsy Layne shot 39.1 percent (18 of 46) from the field. The Lady Cats connected on four of seven shots beyond the arc, shooting 57.1 percent from three-point range.

Betsy Layne shot 68.8 percent (11 of 16) from the free throw line.

Haleigh Damron scored 15 points and pulled down six rebounds to lead 58th District member Betsy Layne.

Accompanying Damron in double figures for Betsy Layne, Brookelyn Thacker netted 11 points.

The additional scorers for Betsy Layne were Jayden Jarrell (eight points), Laci Hall (eight points), Kinleigh Martin (seven points) and Jaden Pente (two points).

Betsy Layne is scheduled to visit Pike Central for another game on Saturday, Jan. 21.