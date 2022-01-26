LOUISA — Visiting Betsy Layne led early but fell behind and couldn't battle back as Lawrence County pulled away to win 68-44 in a 58th District girls' basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Lawrence County edged Betsy Layne 17-16 in the first quarter but quickly extended its lead after the initial period. Stretching its lead, Lawrence County led Betsy Layne 39-27 at halftime.

Controlling the district matchup on its home court, Lawrence County led 53-40 at the end of the third quarter.

Lawrence County shot 36.6 percent (26 of 71) from the field. The Lady Bobcats shot 30 percent (six of 20) from three-point range.

Lawrence County shot 62.5 percent (10 of 16) from the free-throw line.

Kensley Feltner scored a game-high 38 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to lead Lawrence County to the district win.

Following Feltner in scoring for Lawrence County, Kaison Ward and Sophie Adkins added eight points apiece. Ward paced Lawrence County inside, claiming a game-high 13 rebounds for the Lady Bulldogs.

Chipping in offensively, Leandra Curnutte (seven points), Tyra Hammond (four points) and Emmallee Holt (three points) provided Lawrence County's additional scoring.

Madi Meade scored 16 points to lead Betsy Layne in the district matchup. Accompanying Meade in double figures for Betsy Layne, Kim Akers scored 13 points.

Contributing offensively, Haleigh Damron (six points), Shyla Kidd (four points), Kenadie Boyette (four points) and Allie Hamilton (two points) provided Betsy Layne's additional scoring.