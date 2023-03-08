Pike Central and Betsy Layne met in the 15th Region Tournament semifinals last season.

The Hawks and Bobcats met again this season in the opening round of the tournament.

Pike Central won last year and the result was the same again this year as the Hawks picked up a 68-62 win over the Bobcats.

With the win, Pike Central (21-8) advances to the 15th Region semifinals against Pikeville. The game was scheduled to take place at 8:00 p.m. Saturday at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.

Betsy Layne finished the season with a 19-11 record.

The Bobcats controlled the opening tipoff and Cameron Pente took the tip and raced for an open layup to score the first points in the first five seconds of the game.

Pike Central’s Isaac Reynolds knocked down a shot to tie things at 2-2.

Peyton Compton knocked down a three to give the Hawks an early 5-4 lead.

Jaylan Rigdon had an and-one for the Hawks with 2:15 left to put Pike Central up 10-8.

Betsy Layne’s Byron Tackett answered with a three to put the Bobcats up 11-10 with 1:58 left in the first.

Jaden Stewart followed with a pair of free throws and Rigdon added his second basket to put the Hawks in front 14-11 with 1:00 left in the first.

Tackett added a basket to cut Pike Central’s lead to 14-13 at the end of the first quarter.

Compton opened the second with a pair of free throws to put the Hawks up 16-13.

Brady Robinson scored his first basket of the game for Betsy Layne at the 6:37 mark of the second quarter to cut the lead to 16-15.

He followed with a steal and layup to put the Bobcats in front 17-16.

Stewart answered with a mid-range jumper to put Pike Central in from 18-17 with 4:19 left in the first half.

Compton knocked down a three with 1:43 left to put the Hawks in from 24-21.

Robinson answered with basket, but Pike Central held a 24-23 halftime lead.

Compton opened the third with a three as the Hawks held a 27-23 lead.

Betsy Layne’s Carter Parsons answered with a three of his own to cut the lead back to one.

Stewart followed with a basket for the Hawks and Rigdon added another and-one as Pike Central took a 32-26 lead. Stewart scored again to push the lead to 34-26.

Tackett answered with a three for the Bobcats to cut the lead to 34-29. He added a pair of free throws with 5:17 left to cut the lead to 34-31.

Stewart answered with a basket and Ridden added two free throws to push the lead to 38-34 with 4:33 left in the third.

Robinson scored late in the third to cut the lead to 42-38, but Compton scored on an offensive rebound and putback to beat the third quarter buzzer and give the Hawks a 44-38 lead entering the fourth quarter of play.

Kidd opened the fourth with a basket for the Bobcats to cut Pike Central’s lead to 44-40.

Stewart answered with five straight for Pike Central to push the lead to 49-40 with 6:07 left.

Robinson scored for the Bobcats with 5:07 left to cut the lead to 50-44.

Compton answered with a basket for the Hawks, but Tackett fired in another basket for the Bobcats to push the lead to 52-46 with 4:19 left.

Rigdon scored four straight for the Hawks to push their lead to 10 with just 2:50 left to play.

Parsons knocked down a three with 2:37 left for the Bobcats to cut the lead to 56-49. Robinson knocked down a three of his own as the lead shrank to 56-52 with 2:30 left.

Rigdon answered by splitting a pair of free throws with 1:57 left.

Robinson followed with an and-one with 1:27 left to play to cut the Pike Central lead to 57-55.

Rigdon answered with a pair of free throws and Stewart knocked down a basket as Pike Central jumped back ahead 61-55.

Robinson fired in another three with just 54 seconds left to cut the lead to 61-58.

Rigdon and Stewart added back-to-back baskets as Pike Central jumped ahead 65-58 with just 25 seconds left.

Robinson added a pair of free throws and scored with three seconds left to cut the lead to 66-62.

Rigdon iced the win with a pair of free throws with just 2.5 seconds left.

Rigdon led the way for the Hawks with a game-high 25 points and eight rebounds; he did that with a pair of broken fingers on his shooting hand. Rigdon was seven for nine from two-point range and he missed both of his three-point attempts. Rigdon was 11 for 16 at the free-throw line. Stewart added a double-double for 22 points and nine rebounds. Stewart was nine for 13 inside the three-point arc and just one for four from outside it. He knocked down four of his five free-throw attempts.

Robinson led the way for the Bobcats with a team-high 23 points. Tackett followed with 14 and Parsons reached double figure scoring with 10. Kidd followed with nine points and Pente added six.