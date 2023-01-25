BETSY LAYNE — Turnovers limited Betsy Layne as 15th Region rival Johnson Central pulled away to win 49-33 in a girls' high school basketball game at Junior Newsome Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Johnson Central took a lead out of each quarter, outscoring Betsy Layne 14-8 during the opening period.

Remaining out in front midway through the game, Johnson Central led 26-19 at halftime and extended its lead during the second half.

Johnson Central shot 36.2 percent (17 of 47) from the field in its winning effort. The Lady Golden Eagles shot 33.3 percent (six of 18) from three-point range.

Johnson Central, which has shown improvement throughout the 2022-23 girls' high school basketball season, shot 60 percent (nine of 15) from the free-throw line.

Kaylyn McKenzie scored 13 points to lead Johnson Central to the win. McKenzie, who was the only player for Johnson Central to reach double figures, connected on three of seven three-point field goal attempts.

Following McKenzie in scoring for Johnson Central, Abbie Stambaugh netted eight points.

The additional scorers for Johnson Central were McKinley Cantrell (six points), Taylor McKenzie (six points), Becca Wright (five points), Adyson Burchett (five points), Sophie Younce (four points) and Haylee Marsillett (two points).

Younce paced Johnson Central inside, pulling down seven rebounds.

Betsy Layne shot 28.9 percent (11-of-38) from the field. The Ladycats were 0-for-6 from three-point range.

Betsy Layne shot 57.9 percent (11 of 19) from the free-throw line.

Inside, Betsy Layne managed to outrebound Johnson Central 32-26.

Jaden Pente scored 12 points to lead Betsy Layne in the non-district matchup. Pente was the only Betsy Layne player to reach double figures.

The additional scorers for Betsy Layne were Christian Howell (six points), Haleigh Damron (four points), Kinleigh Martin (four points), Jayden Jarrell (three points), Laci Hall (two points) and Brookelyn Thacker (two points).

Damron (nine rebounds) and Jarrell (eight rebounds) were Betsy Layne's top two rebounders in the non-district game.