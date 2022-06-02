EASTERN — Betsy Layne fell behind in the opening inning and was held scoreless as Lawrence County prevailed 15-0 in three innings in the semifinals of the 58th District Softball Tournament at Floyd Central High School on Tuesday, May 25.

Taylor Blevins and Bree Jones combined to pitch a perfect game for Lawrence County, which advanced to the 58th District Softball Tournament title game after notching the win.

Blevins started in the circle for Lawrence County and claimed the win, recording five strikeouts over the first two innings.

Jones closed out the game in the circle for Lawrence County, recording one strikeout during the final inning.

Laiken Keathley took the loss in the circle for the Lady Cats.

Players throughout Lawrence County's lineup delivered at the plate. The offensive contributors for Lawrence County included Jones (one hit, three RBIs), Caroline See (one hit), Shelby Blevins (one hit, three RBIs), Gracie Preece (one hit, one RBI), Cassie Damron (one hit, one RBI), Allie Triplett (one hit, three RBIs), Danielle Crum (one hit, one RBI), Abby Nelson (one hit, one RBI), Camber Maxie-Stepp (one hit, one RBI), Taylor Blevins (one hit), Jaylee Maxie (one hit, two RBIs) and Kensley Feltner (one hit, two RBIs).

The loss eliminated Betsy Layne from the 58th District Softball Tournament.