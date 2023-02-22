LOUISA — Betsy Layne pushed back throughout the first half but faltered after the intermission period as top seed Lawrence County pulled away to win 71-38 in the semifinals of the 58th District Girls' Basketball Tournament on Monday, Feb. 20.

The loss eliminated Betsy Layne (7-21) from the 58th District Girls' Basketball Tournament.

Lawrence County carried a lead out of each quarter, outscoring Betsy Layne 15-9 in the opening period.

Host Lawrence County led 29-19 at halftime and stretched its lead after the break.

Lawrence County led 49-28 at the end of the third quarter.

Notching a win to advance to the district title game, reigning champion Lawrence County shot 40.9 percent (27 of 66) from the field. The Lady Bulldogs made three three-point field goals and shot 60.9 percent (14 of 23) from the free-throw line.

Kensley Feltner led Lawrence County (26-5) with a game-high double-double, scoring 36 points and claiming 11 rebounds.

Accompanying Feltner in double figures for Lawrence County, Kaison Ward netted 22 points. Ward hit all three three-point field goals for the Lady Bulldogs.

Narrowly missing double figures for Lawrence County, Sophie Adkins netted nine points.

Chipping in offensively, Brylee Stafford (two points), Leandra Curnutte (one point) and Jada Patton (one point) accounted for Lawrence County's additional scoring.

Jaden Pente scored 10 points to lead Betsy Layne in the postseason matchup. Following Pente in scoring for Betsy Layne, Haleigh Damron netted nine points and Jayden Jarrell added eight points.

Contributing offensively, Laci Hall (six points), Brookelyn Thacker (three points) and Kinleigh Martin (two points) provided Betsy Layne's other scoring.