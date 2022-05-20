SALYERSVILLE — Behind a two-hit shutout from Lucas Litteral, Magoffin County blanked visiting Betsy Layne 4-0 in a high school baseball game on Tuesday, May 10.

Committed to Rend Lake College, Litteral forced Betsy Layne batters to hit from behind in the court throughout the high school baseball matchup.

Litteral earned the win on the mound, giving up two walks, while registering 18 strikeouts. The Magoffin County hurler threw 100 pitches.

Brady Robinson took the loss on the mound for the Bobcats. Robinson managed to record five strikeouts over six innings.

Alex Hibbins and Ethan Salyer recorded two hits apiece for the Hornets. Salyer legged out a triple in the Hornets' victory.

Contributing at the plate for Magoffin County, Colin Litteral, Kaden Back, Ian McCarty, Kaden Litteral and Lucas Litteral delivered one hit each.

Salyer collected two RBIs while McCarty and Colin Litteral each drove in one run.

Both Back and McCarty doubled for the Hornets.

Robinson, Cody Smith, Andrew Kidd and Cameron Pente recorded one hit apiece for Betsy Layne in the shutout loss.