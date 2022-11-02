EASTERN — Betsy Layne couldn't battle back from an early deficit as Paintsville prevailed 3-0 in the semifinals of the 15th Region Volleyball Tournament at Floyd Central High School on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

The loss eliminated Betsy Layne from the 15th Region Volleyball Tournament. With the loss, Betsy Layne exited the 2022 high school volleyball season 18-13.

Paintsville (37-2) advanced to the 15th Region title match after posting the win.

Kat Baldwin (two kills, three blocks, one dig), Hailey Little (15 kills, two digs, four service aces), Kylie Kinner (four kills, two blocks, two digs), Olivia Maynard (one kill, one dig), Kynzie Slone (one assist, 12 digs, two service aces), Bella Blackburn (one kill, 29 assists, eight digs, three service aces), Kara Ward (seven kills, one assist, sevendigs), Blair Ratliff (10 kills, five blocks, three digs, two service aces) and Jenna Ousley (three digs) each produced for All "A" Classic statewide champion Paintsville in the win.

Emily Johnson (six kills, eight digs), Mallory Hall (six digs), Tia Wesley (four kills, two digs), Akira Keathley (one kill), Jayden Jarrell (three kills, one block, four service aces), Lindsey Watkins (12 assists) and Christian Howell (two assists, one dig, one service ace) each chipped in for 58th District frontrunner Betsy Layne.

Betsy Layne shut out Phelps 3-0 in the first round of the 15th Region Volleyball Tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

More on the Betsy Layne-Phelps match follows.

Betsy Layne 3, Phelps 0: Betsy Layne blanked Phelps 3-0 in the opening round of the 15th Region Volleyball Tournament at Floyd Central High School on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

The champion out of the 58th District, Betsy Layne beat Phelps 25-17, 25-15, 25-14.

Phelps advanced to the 15th Region Volleyball Tournament after finishing as the 60th District runner-up.

Akira Keathley (four kills), Tia Wesley (10 kills, six digs, four service aces), Christian Howell (five kills, one assist, seven digs, nine service aces), Jayden Jarrell (eight kills, two service aces), Emily Johnson (eight kills, four digs, one service ace) and Lindsey Watkins (34 assists, 11 digs, three service aces) each delivered for Betsy Layne in the shutout win.