HINDMAN — Betsy Layne and Floyd Central are among the teams slated to compete in the KCC September Spikefest at Knott Central High School on Saturday, Sept. 17.

High school volleyball teams from multiple regions will comprise the field for the KCC September Spikefest.

The mid-season high school volleyball event will feature host Knott Central, Betsy Layne, Floyd Central, Powell County, East Ridge and Lee County.

Paige Watkins is preparing to guide Betsy Layne in the 2022 high school volleyball season. Watkins replaced Dwayne Johnson as the Ladycats' head coach. After finishing as the 58th District runner-up and making an appearance in the 15th Region Volleyball Tournament, Betsy Layne exited the 2021 season 18-12.

Floyd Central is the reigning 15th Region champion. Brittany Reels guided Floyd Central to a 15th Region title in her first season as a head coach in 2021. Following an appearance in the KHSAA Volleyball State Tournament, Floyd Central exited the 2021 season 24-7.

Betsy Layne and Floyd Central have each conducted tryouts. Each Floyd County team is currently preparing for the 2022 high school volleyball season.

Both Betsy Layne and Floyd Central return several experienced players.

The full schedule for the KCC September Spikefest will be published at a later time.