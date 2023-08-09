PAINTSVILLE — Betsy Layne and Floyd Central are among the high school volleyball teams scheduled to compete in the Paintsville Preseason Panorama on Saturday, Aug. 12.

The Paintsville Preseason Panorama will feature multiple region title contenders.

Additional teams set to join Paintsville in the preseason high school volleyball event include crosstown rival Johnson Central, Belfry, Knott County Central, Pikeville, East Ridge, Pike County Central and Magoffin County.

Betsy Layne is the reigning 58th District champion. Following a loss to Paintsville in the semifinals of the 15th Region Volleyball Tournament, Paintsville exited the 2022 season 18-13.

Coach Kristal Allen is preparing to guide Betsy Layne in the 2023 high school volleyball season.

After a 58th District runner-up finish, Floyd Central reached the semifinals of the 2022 15th Region Volleyball Tournament. Following a loss to Johnson Central in the 15th Region Volleyball Tournament, Floyd Central exited the 2022 season 23-11.

Coach Karen Durham is preparing to guide Floyd Central in the 2023 high school volleyball season.

Paintsville (38-3) is the defending 15th Region champion. Coach Dawn Kinner guided Paintsville to the 2022 15th Region volleyball title.

The 2023 high school volleyball season will open on Monday, Aug. 14.

The schedule for the Paintsville Preseason Panorama follows.

Paintsville Preseason Panorama

Volleyball Schedule:

Saturday, Aug. 12

Paintsville High School Gym

9 a.m. - Belfry vs. Knott County Central

10 a.m. - Belfry vs. Floyd Central

11 a.m. - Pikeville vs. Knott County Central

Noon - Johnson Central vs. Floyd Central

1 p.m. - Paintsville vs. Pikeville

2 p.m. - Paintsville vs. Johnson Central

Paintsville Elementary School Gym

9 a.m. - Pike County Central vs. East Ridge

10 a.m. - Betsy Layne vs. Pike County Centra

11 a.m. - Magoffin County vs. East Ridge

Noon - Betsy Layne vs. Magoffin County