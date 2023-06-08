GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Betsy Layne will travel south for a holiday event after Christmas.
The Lady Cats are among the girls' high school basketball teams registered for the Smoky Mountain Winter Classic.
The Smoky Mountain Winter Classic is slated to be held in Gatlinburg, Tenn., Dec. 27-29.
Betsy Layne, Bullitt Central, Dawson County (Ga.), Goshen (Ohio), Greenup County, Hardin Valley (Tenn.), Hart County, Houston (Tenn.), Johnson Central, Lebanon (Tenn.), Lewisburg (Miss.), Lord Botetourt (Va.), Martin County, Moody (Ala.), Narrows (Va.), Perry County Central, Ridgeview (Va.), Riverside (S.C.), Rockcastle County, St. Henry and Trimble County are the teams that have registered for the Smoky Mountain Winter Classic.
Currently, 11 sports remain open for the girls' high school basketball event.
Under the direction of first-year head coach Kory Thacker, Betsy Layne showed improvement during the second half of the 2022-23 girls' high school basketball season. Betsy Layne won its last four regular season games, defeating 58th District rival Prestonsburg, Jackson City, East Ridge and June Buchanan.
Following a loss in the semifinals of the 58th District Girls' Basketball Tournament, Betsy Layne exited the 2022-23 season 7-21.