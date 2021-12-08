BETSY LAYNE - Betsy Layne opened 4-0 in the 2021-22 girls' high school basketball season, notching wins over Magoffin County, Paintsville and Jenkins.

A look back at Betsy Layne's initial four-game stretch in the 2021/22 girls' high school basketball season follows.

Betsy Layne 49,

Magoffin County 41

Madi Meade scored 15 points and Kenadie Boyette netted 12 points to combine to lead Betsy Layne over visiting Magoffin County 49-41 in a girls' high school basketball season opener on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Betsy Layne shot 41.3 percent (19-of-46) from the field in the winning effort.

The additional scorers for Betsy Layne in the win were Shyla Kidd (eight points), Haleigh Damron (seven points), Kimberly Akers (four points), Kinleigh Martin (two points) and Jaden Pente (two points).

Angel Mullis led Magoffin County with a double-double, delivering 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Accompanying Mullis in double figures in scoring for Magoffin County, Karah Lafferty contributed 13 points.

The additional scorers for Magoffin County in the girls' high school basketball matchup included Abby Barnett (six points), Kara Risner (five points) and Jaylen McCarty (two points).

Betsy Layne 51,

Paintsville 38

Remaining in the win column on the road, Betsy Layne upended Paintsville 51-38 on Friday, Dec. 3.

Betsy Layne shot 47.8 percent (22 of 46) from the field in the victory.

Inside, Betsy Layne outrebounded Paintsville 36-29.

Madi Meade netted a game-high 23 points to lead Betsy Layne in scoring.

Recording a double-double for Betsy Layne, Kimberly Akers scored 11 points and pulled down 15 rebounds.

Contributing to Betsy Layne's offensive attack, Haleigh Damron added eight points, Kenadie Boyette five points and Shyla Kidd four points.

Emilea Preece paced Paintsville. Narrowly missing a double-double, Preece scored 14 points and hauled in nine rebounds.

Accompanying Preece in double figures in scoring for Paintsville, Kylie Kinner netted 12 points.

Rounding out Paintsville's individual scoring, Leandra Curnutte and Abby Maynard added six points apiece.

Betsy Layne 67,

Jenkins 37

Betsy Layne pulled away to beat visiting Jenkins 67-37 in a girls' high school basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Homestanding Betsy Layne featured three scorers in double figures.

Leading Betsy Layne to the convincing victory, Madi Meade scored 17 points.

Accompanying Meade in double figures for Betsy Layne, Laci Hall added 11 points and Kimberly Akers contributed 10 points.

Aiding Betsy Layne offensively, Haleigh Damron (eight points), Karly Williams (seven points), Kinleigh Martin (four points), Jaden Pente (three points), Kenadie Boyette (three points), Shyla Kidd (two points) and Layla Johnson (two points) accounted for the remainder of the Lady Bobcats' individual scoring.

The Lady Bobcats followed those three wins with a 69-61 win over Pike Central Monday night at Pike Central.

Betsy Layne came out of the gate lighting it up from three-point range hitting five first quarter threes on their way to the win.

The Lady Bobcats didn’t have stats posted on the KHSAA website at the time of publication.

Betsy Layne (4-0) is scheduled to visit Martin County at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.