BETSY LAYNE — Betsy Layne outscored Pike Central 21-12 in the third quarter on its way to winning 70-53 in a girls’ high school basketball game at Junior Newsome Arena on Saturday, Feb. 6.
With the win, Betsy Layne improved to 4-7.
Pike Central dropped to 2-9 with the loss.
Betsy Layne owned a lead at the conclusion of each quarter.
Starting strong, Betsy Layne outscored Pike Central 14-3 in the opening quarter. However, foul trouble hindered the Lady Bobcats during the first half. Betsy Layne led 28-24 at halftime.
Homestanding Betsy Layne featured four different scorers in double figures.
Kenadie Boyette led Betsy Layne to the win, scoring a game-high 16 points.
Accompanying Boyette in double figures in scoring for the Lady Bobcats, Madi Meade added 14 points while Kim Akers and Katie Kidd contributed 11 points apiece.
Chipping in offensively for Betsy Layne, Lauryn Watkins (five points), Sydney Newsome (five points), Kayley Lee (four points), Shyla Kidd (two points) and Lakyn Ward (two points) provided additional scoring in the win.
Defensively, Betsy Layne limited Pike Central throughout the matchup.
Pike Central shot 25.9 percent (14 of 54) from the field. The Lady Hawks were two of 10 (20 percent) from three-point range.
Hannah May paced Pike Central, scoring 12 points. Accompanying May in double figures in scoring for the Lady Hawks, Emalie Tackett added 10 points.
Narrowly missing double figures in scoring for Pike Central, Lindsey Bowman netted nine points.
The additional scorers for Pike Central were Lakota Johnson (seven points), Abigail Hess (seven points), Sarah Justice (four points), Allie Spears (two points) and Kaiden Hess (two points).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.