BETSY LAYNE — Betsy Layne entered the week looking to fill head coach positions for its volleyball and baseball programs.

After guiding Betsy Layne to the 58th District volleyball title in 2022, Paige Griffith has stepped away from the court. With Griffith as head coach, Betsy Layne beat Floyd Central 3-1 (25-19, 14-25, 25-17, 25-18) in the 2022 58th District Volleyball Tournament title match.

After claiming the 58th District volleyball title, Betsy Layne blanked Phelps 3-0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-14) in the opening round of the 15th Region Volleyball Tournament.

Following a loss to Paintsville in the semifinals of the region tournament, Betsy Layne exited the 2022 high school volleyball season 18-13.

In June, Dylan Hamilton stepped down after two seasons as the head coach of the Betsy Layne baseball program. Under Hamilton's guidance, Betsy Layne showed a vast amount of improvement throughout the 2023 high school baseball season. Nearly reaching double digits in wins, Betsy Layne exited the 2023 high school baseball season 9-15. The Bobcats were much improved after compiling a 4-20 record in the 2022 high school baseball season.

In addition to leading the Bobcats on the diamond, Hamilton was an assistant coach for the Betsy Layne football program.

High school volleyball teams are currently less than one month from taking the court for season openers.

Reigning 58th District champion Betsy Layne is scheduled to visit Shelby Valley for its opener in the 2023 high school volleyball season on Thursday, Aug. 17.

Continuing to prepare for its upcoming season, the Betsy Layne volleyball team will hold a car wash and bake sale at Cardinal Mart from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, July 23.

Betsy Layne is looking to fill both of the head coach vacancies within its athletic department. Resumes for either of the head coach positions should be sent to Betsy Layne Athletic Director Susan Stephens via email at susan.stephens2@floyd.kyschools.us.