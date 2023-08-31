(Dr. Mike Goble Bowl)

Records: Betsy Layne, 2-0; Fairview, 0-2.

Kickoff: Thursday, Aug. 31; 7:30 p.m.

Location: Lloyd Hamilton Field, Betsy Layne.

Coaches: Jarredd Jarrell, Betsy Layne; Brent Wilcoxon, Fairview.

Betsy Layne is set to host Fairview in the Dr. Mike Goble Bowl on Thursday, Aug. 31.

The Bobcats defeated the Eagles 46-28 during a Class 1A, District 6 matchup in the second half of the 2022 high school football season.

However, Betsy Layne and Fairview are no longer district rivals.

Betsy Layne has opened the 2023 high school football season with back-to-back wins over Berea and Bath County. The Bobcats blanked Berea 37-0 in a bowl game in Winchester on Friday, Aug. 18. Then, remaining in the win column one week later, Betsy Layne beat Bath County 47-8 in its home opener on Friday, Aug. 25.

Fairview is 0-2 after dropping games to Bath County and Caverna. Bath County defeated Fairview 20-6 in a season opener on Friday, Aug. 18. Dealing Fairview a lopsided loss in its season game, Caverna rolled past the Eagles 58-18 on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Offensively, Betsy Layne is producing on the ground and through the air. The Bobcats have rushed 69 times for 613 yards and 11 TDs. Delivering through the air, Betsy Layne has completed 16 of 23 pass attempts for 292 yards and one TD.

Leading Betsy Layne on the ground, Andrew McCutcheon has rushed 25 times for 225 yards and six TDs. Contributing to multiple categories, McCutcheon has hauled in one reception for a 32-yard TD.

Ranking as Betsy Layne's second-leading rusher, Dylon Williams has rushed 19 times for 160 yards and three TDs.

Aiding Betsy Layne on the ground, Mitchell Castle has rushed 11 times for 94 yards and one TD.

Quarterback Carter Parsons is pacing Betsy Layne through the air. Parsons has completed 15 of 22 passes for 249 yards and one TD.

Showing his versatility, Williams is leading Betsy Layne in receiving. Williams has hauled in four receptions for 106 yards.

Along with Williams, Isaiah Allen and Landon Howell are key receivers for the Bobcats.

Betsy Layne's defensive unit features Ryan Bradford (13 tackles), Tye Isom (12 tackles), Adrien Witham (9 tackles) and Elijah Knight (9 tackles), among others.

Fairview has completed 20 of 47 passes for 241 yards and three TDs.

The Eagles have rushed 45 times for 230 yards and one TD.

Quarterback Jace Manning has accounted for all of Fairview's passing yardage. Emerging as Fairview's leading receiver, Xavien Kouns has hauled in nine receptions for 109 yards and one TD.

Kouns leads Fairview in both receiving and rushing. Kouns has rushed 29 times for 159 yards.

Defensively for Fairview, Kouns and Landon Stapleton have posted a team-high 14 tackles apiece.

Kickoff for the Betsy Layne-Fairview game is set for 7:30 p.m.

Who 2 Watch: For Betsy Layne, senior wide receiver/running back/defensive back Dylon Williams.

Among the leaders for Betsy Layne, Williams is a standout on each side of the ball. Williams leads Betsy Layne in receiving while ranking as the second-leading rusher for the Bobcats. The second-leading scorer for Betsy Layne, Williams is a key defensive player who is averaging four tackles per game.

For Fairview, junior running back/linebacker Xavien Kouns.

Among the most underrated players in Class 1A, District 6, Kouns is a leader for the Eagles. Currently, Kouns leads Fairview or is tied for the team lead in scoring, rushing, receiving, tackles and fumble recoveries.