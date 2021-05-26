EASTERN — Betsy Layne won the first-ever Floyd County middle school softball championship on Saturday, May 22, defeating rival Floyd Central 19-13.
Determined Betsy Layne overcame an early deficit to defeat familiar foe Floyd Central.
Finishing strong, Betsy Layne outscored Floyd Central 13-2 over the final two innings to pull away to win.
Hannah Mitchell earned the win in the circle for Betsy Layne. Mitchell pitched a complete game, registering six strikeouts over six innings.
Betsy Layne used a balanced offensive effort to notch the win.
Mitchell, Jayden Jarrell, Allie Hamilton, Brookelyn Thacker, Kiera Stanley, Jaden Pente, Shyla Kidd and Laiken Keathley each recorded two hits for Betsy Layne in the county championship-clinching victory.