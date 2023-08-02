BETSY LAYNE — Betsy Layne is set to host its annual Blue and White Night at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4.

The Bobcats opened preseason practice in July, following the conclusion of the KHSAA Dead Period.

Many experienced players are due back on the field for Betsy Layne, preparing for the 2023 high school football season.

Blue and White Night will include football teams, cheerleading squads and dance teams. In addition, Betsy Layne High School's band and color guard will be featured. Betsy Layne High School, Betsy Layne Elementary School and John M. Stumbo Elementary School will be represented during Blue and White Night.

The Bobcats have been busy preparing to kick off the 2023 high school football season.

"We've worked hard this offseason and are ready to get the season going," said Betsy Layne Coach Jarredd Jarrell. "The boys are excited about the season. I am proud of our team and look forward to seeing how we will perform. Blue and White Night will be a great way for us to kick off the season and it'll allow our community to see the work that our kids have put in."

Following realignment, Betsy Layne is preparing to compete in Class 2A District 8. In addition to Betsy Layne, Class 2A District 8 includes East Ridge, Pike Central and Shelby Valley. Previously, Betsy Layne competed with Fairview, Paintsville and 2022 state runner-up Raceland in Class 1A, District 6.

The Bobcats are slated to meet Martin County at Shelby Valley in a preseason high school football scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 11.

Betsy Layne's 2023 schedule includes regular season games versus Berea, Bath County, Fairview, Knott County Central, Floyd Central, Prestonsburg, East Ridge, Shelby Valley, Pike County Central and Powell County.

The Bobcats will kick off the 2023 season against an opponent on a neutral field. Betsy Layne is matched up against Berea in the Clark County Bowl at George Rogers Clark High School on Friday, Aug. 18. The Bobcats and Pirates did not meet during the 2022 high school football season. Kickoff for the Betsy Layne-Berea football game is set for 6 p.m. in Winchester.

Under Jarrell's direction, Betsy Layne has notched 13 wins in two seasons. Jarrell is headed into his third season as Betsy Layne head coach.

Betsy Layne compiled a 5-6 record in the 2022 high school football season. The Bobcats' 2022 season ended with a loss to Paris in the first round of the KHSAA Class 1A Playoffs.

Betsy Layne is scheduled to host Bath County for a home opener at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25.