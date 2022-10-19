PRESTONSBURG — Turning in its most dominant performance thus far in the 2022 high school football season, Prestonsburg beat Class 2A District 8 rival Bath County 51-8 at Josh Francis Field/Blackcat Stadium on Friday, Oct. 14.

The Blackcats won convincingly on Senior Night.

After posting the win, Prestonsburg improved to 8-1 overall and 3-1 in Class 2A District 8.

Bath County dropped to 1-7 overall and 0-4 in Class 2A District 8 following the loss.

The Blackcats set the tone early, reaching the end zone four times during the opening quarter to lead 28-0.

Prestonsburg, under the direction of Head Coach Brandon Brewer, led 41-0 at halftime.

The Blackcats rushed 22 times for 262 yards and six TDs. Jon Little led Prestonsburg to the win, rushing five times for 120 yards and three TDs. Ethan Jarvis, who leads the Blackcats in rushing, rushed 11 times for 103 yards and three TDs in the convincing victory.

Contributing on the ground for Prestonsburg, Dalton Elliott rushed two times for 33 yards.

Quarterback Reece Hamilton paced Prestonsburg through the air, completing five of seven passes for 81 yards and one TD.

Seth Fitch was on the receiving end of Hamilton's scoring pass. Elliott and Fitch each hauled in two receptions for 37 yards.

Bryce Patton and Gavin Stephens combined to pace Prestonsburg defensively, recording eight tackles apiece. Stephens registered six tackles for losses.

Prestonsburg applied defensive pressure throughout the Class 2A, District 8 game. Patton, Stephens, Braxton Jude and Brayden Goble each recorded one sack for the Blackcats.

Jaxson Goble added two tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery for Prestonsburg, which remained in the win column after defeating West Carter one week earlier.

Max Willoughby paced Prestonsburg on special teams. Willoughby finished six-of-seven on PAT attempts and split the uprights on his only field goal attempt.

Prestonsburg is scheduled to host Martin County for a Class 2A District 8 game on Friday, Oct. 21. The matchup against Martin County will serve as a regular season finale for the Blackcats.