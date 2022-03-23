PRESTONSBURG — Prestonsburg split a pair of games March 17-18, defeating Belfry before falling to Hazard.

Prestonsburg 9, Belfry 6: Notching its first win in the 2022 high school baseball season, Prestonsburg beat visiting Belfry 9-6 on Thursday, March 17.

Matt Welch earned the win on the mound for the Blackcats. Welch allowed five runs on three hits over three and 2/3 innings, striking out three.

Seth Fitch, Brett Davis, Nic Kidd and JD McKinney each pitched in relief for the Blackcats. Kidd recorded the last two outs to claim the save.

Ashton Deskins took the pitching loss for the Pirates. Deskins pitched five innings, allowing two runs on four hits while registering 11 strikeouts.

Kidd led Prestonsburg at the plate, providing two hits in four at-bats for the Blackcats. Behind Kidd's leading performance, Welch, Fitch, Payton Burke, Kaden Allen, Cameron Zimmerman, Wesley Salisbury and JD McKinney added one hit apiece for Prestonsburg.

Burke and McKinney delivered two RBIs each for Prestonsburg in the victory. As part of Prestonsburg's offensive attack, Welch, Kidd and Salisbury drove in one run apiece. Kidd, Allen and McKinney each doubled for the Blackcats.

Prestonsburg overcame five errors to post the win.

Isaiah Stanely and Noah Brown each doubled for the Pirates. Helping his pitching cause at the plate, Deskins drove in two runs.

Hazard 13, Prestonsburg 6: Prestonsburg fell behind and couldn't battle back as visiting Hazard pulled away to win 13-6 in a high school baseball game on Friday, March 18.

Hazard outhit Prestonsburg 11-9 and took advantage of multiple defensive miscues from the Blackcats to notch the win. Prestonsburg committed nine errors in the setback.

Sawyer Patrick started on the mound for Hazard and recorded the win. Patrick pitched five innings, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out five and walking zero.

Gaige Logan and David Mullins helped to close out the game on the mound in relief for the Bulldogs.

Payton Burke suffered the pitching loss for the Blackcats. Burke allowed six runs on six hits over five innings, striking out two and walking one.

Logan, Mullins, Hank Pelfrey, Evan Akemon and Braxten Davidson each recorded two hits for the Bulldogs.

Burke, Seth Fitch and Nic Kidd each collected multiple hits for the Blackcats. Fitch paced Prestonsburg at the plate, providing three hits in four at-bats. Helping his pitching cause at the plate, Burke drove in three of Prestonsburg's six runs. Burke, Fitch, Kidd and JD McKinney each doubled for the Blackcats.