PRESTONSBURG — Prestonsburg swept Betsy Layne in a 58th District baseball series Tuesday, May 3-Wednesday, May 4.

The Blackcats outscored the Bobcats 14-0 in back-to-back 58th District games.

Prestonsburg 4,

Betsy Layne 0

Behind a one-hit shutout from Nic Kidd, Prestonsburg shut out visiting Betsy Layne 4-0 in a 58th District baseball game on Wednesday, May 4.

Prestonsburg plated one run in the bottom half of the first inning to move ahead.

Kidd earned the win on the mound, limiting Betsy Layne to only one hit while recording 13 strikeouts over seven innings.

Brady Robinson started on the mound for the Bobcats and took the loss. Robinson allowed four runs on seven hits while striking out two over six innings.

Prestonsburg outhit Betsy Layne 7-1.

Payton Burke, who tripled, paced Prestonsburg at the plate, finishing three for three. Behind Burke, Seth Fitch, JD McKinney, Wesley Salisbury and Cameron Zimmerman added one hit apiece for the Blackcats.

Burke, Fitch and Salisbury each drove in one run.

Producing at the plate for Betsy Layne, Cameron Pente collected the Bobcats' lone hit.

Defensively, each 58th District baseball team committed two errors.

Prestonsburg 10, Betsy Layne 0

Prestonsburg pulled away to beat host Betsy Layne 10-0 in six innings in a 58th District baseball game on Tuesday, May 3.

Moving ahead early, Prestonsburg pushed across two runs in the top half of the second inning.

Seth Fitch earned the win on the mound for the Blackcats. Fitch pitched a three-hit shutout, recording nine strikeouts, while giving up one walk over six innings.

Byron Tackett suffered the loss on the mound for the Bobcats. Tackett allowed eight runs on nine hits over four innings, striking out two.

The Blackcats outhit the Bobcats 10-3.

Nic Kidd and Payton Burke recorded two hits apiece to lead the Blackcats' offensive effort. Contributing at the plate for Prestonsburg, Fitch Jon Little, JD McKinney, Wesley Salisbury, Cameron Zimmerman and Ryan Meade added one hit apiece. Little homered for Prestonsburg in the fourth inning.

Moving runners around the bases, Fitch, Little and Meade delivered two RBIs apiece.

Burke, McKinney and Salisbury each drove in one run.

Andrew Kidd went two for three at the plate to pace the Bobcats.

Chipping in at the plate for Betsy Layne, Cody Smith supplied one hit.

Betsy Layne committed three errors in the district matchup.