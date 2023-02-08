PRESTONSBURG — Perennial title contender Prestonsburg won the inaugural 15th Region All "A" Classic Archery Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Under the direction of Coach Sherman Holliday, Prestonsburg excelled throughout the 15th Region All "A" Classic. Eight of the Top 10 shooters in the tournament were from Prestonsburg.

Each of the Top 5 finishers in the male individual standings were Blackcats.

In addition, each of the three female shooters from Prestonsburg recorded Top 5 finishes.

Keegan Pennington led the Blackcats, finishing first overall and in the male standings.

Following Pennington, Prestonsburg's Kevin Howard and Max Jervis tied for second.

Rounding out the Top 5 male finishers for Prestonsburg, Brayden Goble placed fourth and Treyton Hackworth finished fifth.

Prestonsburg archer Madison Hammonds placed third among the female competitors. Following Hammonds for Prestonsburg, Lauren Ousley placed fourth while Noel Shepherd finished fifth.