PRESTONSBURG — Jacob Rose rushed 20 times for 162 yards and the game-winning TD to lead Prestonsburg over Leslie County 30-21 in a season opener at Josh Francis Field/Blackcat Stadium on Friday, Aug. 18.

The Blackcats rushed 46 times for 255 yards and two TDs in the win.

Following Rose in Prestonsburg's ground attack, Colin Hatfield rushed 16 times for 67 yards and one TD.

Another Prestonsburg rusher, Alex Harris, took nine carries for 16 yards and one TD.

Prestonsburg battled back from behind to claim the win.

Striking first early in the game, Leslie County reached the endzone at the 9:17 mark of the opening quarter.

Leslie County led 7-0 at the conclusion of the opening quarter but faced a deficit in the second period.

Prestonsburg managed to answer with a TD of its own to move ahead 8-7.

But the Eagles countered.

Securing a lead prior to halftime, Leslie County returned to the endzone. Leslie County entered the intermission period out in front 15-8.

Prior to faltering, Leslie County led 21-16 at the end of the third quarter.

Finishing strong, Prestonsburg reached the endzone twice late in the game.

Rose broke free to score the game-winning TD with 54 seconds remaining.

With Prestonsburg leading 24-21, Dalton Elliott returned an interception 95 yards for a TD on the game's final play.

In his first start, Prestonsburg freshman quarterback Bryce Holbrook completed seven passes for 37 yards and one TD.

Elliott led Prestonsburg in receiving, hauling in five receptions for 45 yards and one TD.

Another receiver, Kain Patton, added one reception for the Blackcats.

Defensively, Prestonsburg recorded four interceptions.

Braydon Jarvis delivered two interceptions for the Blackcats.

Along with Elliott, Logan Stumbo added one interception in Prestonsburg's thrilling win.

Finishing as Prestonsburg's top tacklers, Hatfield and Harris posted six tackles each for the Blackcats.

Drake Hatfield added five tackles while Stumbo and Weston Harris delivered four tackles apiece.

Alex Harris and Bryce Patton each supplied a tackle for a loss in Prestonsburg's victory.

"I thought we played with a lot of composure, battling back after getting behind," said Prestonsburg Coach Brandon Brewer. "We trailed for a lot of the game and kept working.

Our execution wasn't great, but we played hard. I'm proud of our team."

Prestonsburg is scheduled to meet East Ridge in the Pike County Bowl at Pikeville High School's Hillard Howard Field on Saturday, Aug. 26.