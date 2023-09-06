Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good.

Not that the Tigers aren’t loaded with talent, by any means.

But after starting 0-2 on the season, Paintsville was down on its luck.

While facing off against the 2-0 Prestonsburg Blackcats on Friday night the Tigers had a few lucky breaks to help them out, eventually pulling off a 40-38 victory at Memorial Field.

From the start it didn’t seem that way though. The Tigers started on offense and the first play from scrimmage was a seven yard loss by Cain Grimm. A holding call a few plays later had the Tigers facing third and 17 deep in their own territory.

Paintsville was forced to punt and that’s where things started to go Paintsville’s way.

A Blackcat player touched the ball, but didn’t get possession and Paintsville’s Colton Short made the dive on the ball, giving the Tigers a fresh set of downs and a new perspective deep in Prestonsburg territory.

Two plays later, the Tigers hit pay dirt.

The TD came courtesy of Paintsville’s new featured running back in Grimm who took off on a 39-yard scamper for six points. After a successful two-point conversion Paintsville was up 8-0 with 8:33 remaining in the first quarter.

Prestonsburg kicked off their opening offensive drive from the 15-yard line and had an untimely fumble on the first play from scrimmage, handing the ball back over to the Tigers with great field position.

Less than 10 seconds off the clock since their last TD, the Tigers found themselves at a first and 10 at the Blackcat 20-yard line.

The Tigers took their time on this drive, chunking away yardage before cashing in on another TD by Grimm to make it 16-0 with 4:07 remaining in the first quarter.

Things didn’t get any better for the Blackcats for their next drive on offense.

They marched down the field into the second quarter before coming up on a fourth down with four yards needed to convert. They elected to go for it and came up short, handing the ball back to the Paintsville offense.

The Tigers looked to add to their lead, driving down the field before a tipped pass landed right into the hands of Prestonsburg’s Braydon Jervis who took it 25 yards to the house for a pick-six.

After the failed two-point conversion, it was the Tigers holding on to a 10 point lead, 16-6 over Prestonsburg.

The Tigers next drive seemed to stall out as they faced a third and eight at their own 13-yard line. A well-placed pass to Anderson Lauffer took care of that problem, as he took it all the way to the end zone to make it 22-6 with just under eight minutes remaining in the half.

The Blackcats seemed to find their footing on offense and had two TDs bookending the halftime break to tie things up 22-22 with 4:46 remaining in the third quarter.

Paintsville struck back with a TD by Alex Johnson with 2:42 in the third to steal the lead back away, 28-22.

Just over a minute later it was Prestonsburg back on top again 30-28 thanks to Jacob Rose scoring the TD and two-point conversion.

The Tigers would end up on top at the end of the third quarter however as Lauffer made another big catch for a score to put the Tigers up 34-30. They extended that lead to 10 again 40-30 with 6:25 remaining in the game.

The Blackcats scored once more to close the gap, but it was too little too late as time expired with Paintsville on top 40-38.

The win was the first of the season for the Tigers who are now 2-1. The loss was the first for Prestonsburg. The Blackcats are now 2-1.

The Tigers return home next week to face off against Martin County (1-2). Prestonsburg hosts Lewis County (1-2) next Friday. Both of those games kick off at 7:30 p.m.