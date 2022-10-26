PRESTONSBURG — Prestonsburg fell behind early and despite battling back came up short as Martin County prevailed 27-20 in a Class 2A, District 8 game at Josh Francis Field/Blackcat Stadium on Friday, Oct. 21.

With the loss, Prestonsburg dropped to 8-2 overall and 3-2 in Class 2A, District 8.

Martin County (6-3, 4-1) scored first in the Class 2A, District 8 game and never trailed.

The Cardinals led 6-0 at the conclusion of the first quarter. Prestonsburg reached the end zone in the second quarter but couldn't outscore the Cardinals prior to halftime. Martin County led 20-6 midway through the district game.

The Cardinals led 20-14 at the end of the third quarter and traded TD’s with the Blackcats during the final period.

Martin County rushed 37 times for 184 yards and three TDs in the late-season district game. Brock Messer led Martin County on the ground, rushing 15 times for 113 yards and one TD.

Reaching the end zone on two separate occasions in the Cardinals' victory. Madden Miller rushed 11 times for 33 yards and two TDs.

Miller and Caleb Costa posted 18 tackles apiece for the Cardinals.

Julian Stafford and Christopher Phillips each recorded one interception for Martin County. Finding the end zone, Stafford returned his interception for a TD.

The Blackcats amassed nearly 300 rushing yards in the setback.

Prestonsburg rushed 55 times for 296 yards and one TD in the loss. Continuing to lead Prestonsburg on the ground, Ethan Jarvis rushed 32 times for 174 yards and one TD.

Chipping in through the air, Jarvis completed a TD pass to Dalton Elliott.

Among the area's top high school football athletes, Elliott finished as Prestonsburg's second-leading rusher while pacing the Blackcats in receiving. On the ground, Elliott rushed 11 times for 61 yards.

Finishing behind Elliott in Prestonsburg's rushing attack, Jon Little took nine carries for 49 yards.

Reece Hamilton completed three of nine passes for 33 yards and one TD for the Blackcats. Hamilton threw two interceptions.

Elliott reeled in four receptions for 34 yards and two TDs.

Defensively for Prestonsburg, Bryce Patton recorded a team-high 11 tackles and two tackles for losses.

Following Patton in Prestonsburg's defensive effort, Brant George posted 10 tackles and one tackle for a loss.

Prestonsburg has the final week of the regular season open. The Blackcats are scheduled to visit Middlesboro in the first round of the Class 2A State Playoffs on Friday, Nov. 4.