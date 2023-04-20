MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Prestonsburg competed at the Cal Ripken Experience over Spring Break.

The Blackcats pushed multiple opposing teams over Spring Break but finished its trip south 0-4.

St. Mary's Ryken (Md.) 5, Prestonsburg 4: Prestonsburg came up short as St. Mary's Ryken (Md.) held on to win. 5-4 at the Cal Ripken Experience on Tuesday, April 11.

Kaden Allen started on the mound for Prestonsburg and pitching four innings. Allen allowed only one earned run on six hits while suffering the loss.

Brett Davis pitched in relief for the Blackcats. Davis allowed one earned run on two hits over two innings.

Allen and Davis each recorded two strikeouts.

Prestonsburg plated four runs on seven hits. Allen (one hit), Davis (one hit, one RBI), Matt Welch (two hits, two RBIs), Seth Fitch (two hits) and Jon Little (one hit) each delivered offensively for the Blackcats.

Walsingham Academy (Va.) 15, Prestonsburg 5 (6 innings): Prestonsburg encountered a hot-hitting team and couldn't limit its opponent as Walsingham Academy (Va.) pulled away to win 15-5 in six innings at the Cal Ripken Experience on Wednesday, April 12.

Seth Fitch (starter) and Brayden Wilson (reliever) split time on the mound for the Blackcats.

Prestonsburg plated five runs on five hits. Fitch (one hit), JD McKinney (one hit, one RBI), Wes Salisbury (one hit), Brett Davis (one hit) and Jon Little (one hit) produced offensively for the Blackcats. Fitch doubled for Prestonsburg in the setback.

Archbishop McNicholas (Ohio) 12, Prestonsburg 1 (6 innings): Prestonsburg was limited at the plate as Archbishop McNicholas (Ohio) pulled away to win 12-1 in six innings at the Cal Ripken Experience on Wednesday, April 12.

Luke Fugate started on the mound for Prestonsburg and suffered the loss. Fugate recorded five strikeouts over two and two-thirds innings.

Making additional pitching appearances, Jon Little and Nic Kidd each pitched in relief for the Blackcats. Little and Kidd recorded two strikeouts apiece.

Prestonsburg plated one run on two hits. Both Wes Salisbury and Luke Hall provided one hit for the Blackcats. Salisbury doubled while Hall singled and drove in Prestonsburg's lone run.

Whitesboro (N.Y.) 7, Prestonsburg 3: Prestonsburg traded runs with its opponent but couldn't move ahead as Whitesboro (N.Y.) prevailed 7-3 at the Cal Ripken Experience on Thursday, April 13.

Luke Hall started on the mound for the Blackcats. Hall pitched five and two-thirds innings, allowing two earned runs on eight hits while recording one strikeout. The Prestonsburg starting pitching was stuck with the loss.

Brett Davis pitched the final two-thirds of an inning for the Blackcats. Davis allowed one hit in his pitching appearance.

Prestonsburg scored three runs on six hits. Nic Kidd led Prestonsburg at the plate, providing two hits.

Along with Kidd, Prestonsburg's offensive attack included Kasey Meade (one hit, one RBI), Kaden Allen (one hit), Wes Salisbury (one hit) and Luke Hall (one hit).