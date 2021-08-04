PRESTONSBURG — The Prestonsburg boys’ golf team competed in three tournaments in three days July 31-Aug. 2
The Blackcats hosted the Battle On the Mountain Top at StoneCrest Golf Course on Saturday, July 31. Individually, Jacob Rowe paced Prestonsburg in its season-opening tournament. Rowe shot an 80 and tied for 11th out of 57 golfers in the Battle On the Mountain Top.
One day later, Rowe and teammate Garrett Compton each shot 79 to tie for 10th in an Estill County-hosted tournament on Sunday, Aug. 1.
Remaining on the road early in the 2021 boys’ high school golf season, Prestonsburg competed in the Model Invitational in Richmond on Monday, Aug. 2.
Head coach Chuck Rowe guides the Blackcats.