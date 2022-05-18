BETSY LAYNE — Prestonsburg gradually pulled away to defeat Floyd Central 8-1 in the semifinals of the 58th District Baseball Tournament at Betsy Layne High School on Monday, May 16.

The Blackcats led 8-0 before Floyd Central crossed home plate.

Payton Burke earned the win on the mound for the Blackcats. Burke allowed one run on five hits, while recording 10 strikeouts over six and 1/3 innings.

Closing out the game on the mound for Prestonsburg, Seth Fitch pitched 2/3 of an inning in relief.

Jacob Bentley took the loss on the mound for the Jaguars. Bentley allowed seven runs on six hits over three innings, striking out one.

Prestonsburg outhit Floyd Central 8-5.

Burke and Nic Kidd each recorded multiple hits for the Blackcats. Kidd went three for four at the plate to lead Prestonsburg's offensive attack.

Fitch, Jon Little and Wesley Salisbury added one hit apiece for the Blackcats in the victory.

Fitch, Little and Matt Welch each recorded two RBIs in the Blackcats' win.

Offensively for Floyd Central, Jace Martin, Max Martin, Wes Prater, Nick Rackey and Logan Meade provided one hit apiece. Rackey drove in the Jaguars' only run.

The loss eliminated Floyd Central from the high school baseball postseason. Floyd Central exited the 2022 high school baseball season 11-19.

The win allows Prestonsburg to advance to the 15th Region Baseball Tournament for the first time since 2017.

Following the win, Prestonsburg (16-12) advanced to meet Lawrence County (25-7) in the 58th District Baseball Tournament title game at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18.