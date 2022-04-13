PRESTONSBURG — Prestonsburg swapped leads with reigning 15th Region champion Johnson Central before the Golden Eagles pulled away to win 14-10 in a high-scoring high school baseball game on Monday, April 11.

Rivals from bordering districts, Prestonsburg and Johnson Central met for the first time in the 2022 high school baseball season.

Visiting Johnson Central overcame four errors to claim the win.

Conner Lemaster, pitching out of a relief role, earned the win on the mound for the Golden Eagles. Lemaster surrendered one run on two hits over three and 2/3 innings, recording eight strikeouts.

Prior to Lemaster taking over on the mound, Bryce Spencer threw one and 1/3 innings in relief for the Golden Eagles.

Dawson Montgomery started on the mound for visiting Johnson Central. Montgomery pitched two innings, allowing four runs on three hits and one walk while striking out two.

Payton Burke started on the mound for the Blackcats. Burke surrendered eight runs on seven hits over three innings, registering six strikeouts.

Seth Fitch and Nic Kidd each pitched in relief for Prestonsburg, throwing two and 2/3 innings and one and 1/3 innings, respectively.

Gavin Crum and Cameron Kelsey delivered two hits apiece for the Golden Eagles. Crum homered and collected four RBIs.

Both Brock Butcher and Keygan Pelfrey doubled for Johnson Central in the win. Pelfrey added three RBIs for the Golden Eagles while Cole Ward and Cash Parks each drove in two runs.

Kidd and JD McKinney paced Prestonsburg at the plate, providing two hits apiece. The productive Kidd doubled and drove in two runs.

McKinney, Burke, Wesley Salisbury and Ryan Meade each drove in one run for the Blackcats. Meade managed to leg out a triple.

Both Johnson Central and Prestonsburg connected for eight hits in the non-district matchup.

The Blackcats committed two errors in the setback.