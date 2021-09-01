PRESTONSBURG – Prestonsburg was held to one TD as visiting Magoffin County pulled away to win 34-6 in a high school football season opener at Josh Francis Field/Blackcat Stadium on Friday, Aug. 27.

Magoffin County moved ahead 6-0 and never trailed. Prestonsburg managed to pull even and tie the game at 6-6 but was held scoreless for the remainder of the matchup.

With senior quarterback Lucas Litteral leading the way, Magoffin County thrived offensively. Litteral completed 10 of 19 passes for 235 yards and one TD while throwing one interception.

Aden Barnett was Magoffin County’s most productive receiver, reeling in two receptions for 114 yards and one TD.

In addition to Barnett, Russell Cruz hauled in one TD pass reception for the Hornets.

Delivering on the ground, Magoffin County rushed 22 times for 130 yards.

Litteral led Magoffin County on the ground, rushing six times for 70 yards and one TD.

Contributing on the ground for the Hornets, Barnett and Grayson Whitaker added one rushing TD apiece.

Reece Hamilton completed a 14-yard TD pass to Jon Little for the Blackcats’ only points in the season opener.

Prestonsburg is scheduled to visit Phelps for its next game on Friday Sept. 3.