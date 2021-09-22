EASTERN — Visiting Prestonsburg battled back from behind to edge county rival Floyd Central 26-24 in a non-district football game on Friday, Sept. 17.

Determined Prestonsburg notched its third straight win.

The Blackcats, under the direction of head coach Brandon Brewer, overcame a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter to claim the win.

Sheston Johnson scored on a 25-yard run with 4:03 remaining in the first quarter to put the Jaguars ahead. After Johnson added a two-point conversion run, Floyd Central led 8-0.

Then the Blackcats answered.

Jackson Shannon broke free to score on a 19-yard run for Prestonsburg with 4:57 remaining in the first half. However, Prestonsburg’s two-point conversion attempt failed, leaving the Blackcats to trail.

Leading 8-6, Floyd Central added to its lead late in the opening half. John Johnson scored for Floyd Central from one yard out seven seconds before intermission. After Max Martin scored on a two-point conversion run, Floyd Central led 16-8 at halftime.

Determined to pull off the win on the road, Prestonsburg finished strong.

Brant George helped to pull Prestonsburg closer in the third quarter, providing a 10-yard TD run. After a conversion attempt failed, Floyd Central was left to lead 16-12.

Martin reached the endzone on a one-yard TD run with 9:50 left in the game. After Wesley Prater added a two-point conversion run, Floyd Central led 24-12.

But the Blackcats clawed back and eventually claimed the non-district win.

With 8:44 remaining, Carter Akers provided a 13-yard TD run for the Blackcats. Capping Akers’ scoring run, Ethan Jarvis added a conversion run via the ground.

Returning to the endzone, George provided the game-winning score on a four-yard run for Prestonsburg with 1:19 remaining.

The Blackcats rushed 28 times for 275 yards and four TDs in their winning effort.

Jarvis led Prestonsburg’s offensive attack, rushing 12 times for 166 yards.

Akers rushed nine times for 67 yards.

A two-way standout, Akers led Prestonsburg’s defensive effort, recording a game-high 20 tackles.

Blake Adams paced Floyd Central, rushing 23 times for 100 yards.

Finishing as Floyd Central’s second leading rusher, Sheston Johnson rushed 14 times for 69 yards.

Martin rushed 11 times for 55 yards.

Chipping in on the ground for the Jaguars, John Johnson rushed seven times for 17 yards.

Through the air for Floyd Central, Martin completed three of seven passes for 22 yards.

Jace Martin was on the receiving end of both of Floyd Central’s pass completions.

Jacob Johnson led Floyd Central’s defensive unit, logging 13 tackles.

Prestonsburg is scheduled to host East Ridge on Friday, Sept 24.

In another game set for Friday, Sept. 24, Floyd Central is slated to host Pike Central.