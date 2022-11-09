MIDDLESBORO — Prestonsburg fell behind early and despite a strong second half effort couldn't battle back as Middlesboro prevailed 42-30 in the opening round of the 2022 Class 2A UK HealthCare Sports Medicine State Football Finals on Friday, Nov. 4.

With the loss, Prestonsburg dropped to 8-3. The loss eliminated Prestonsburg from the

Class 2A UK HealthCare Sports Medicine State Football Finals.

Middlesboro improved to 7-3 after posting the win. With the win, Middlesboro advanced to the second round of the Class 2A UK HealthCare Sports Medicine State Football Finals.

Middlesboro scored first and never trailed. Starting strong, Middlesboro outscored Prestonsburg 14-0 in the first quarter.

The Yellowjackets held the Blackcats scoreless throughout the first half and led 28-0 at halftime.

Prestonsburg managed to reach the endzone three times in the third quarter but couldn't overcome its slow start.

Middlesboro led 35-22 at the conclusion of the third quarter.

Cayden Grigsby paced Middlesboro in the win. Through the air, Grigsby completed 17 of 21 passes for 284 yards and four TDs. On the ground, Grigsby rushed 11 times for 58 yards and one TD.

Grigsby completed two or more passes to five different receivers, including Rylee Foster, who hauled in five receptions for 95 yards.

Following Foster, Kameron Wilson reeled in six receptions for 94 yards and two TDs for the Yellowjackets.

Aiding Middlesboro's aerial attack, Tyler Sturgill and Case Bayless added one TD pass reception apiece.

Producing another score, Sturgill returned an interception 18 yards for a TD.

Middlesboro rushed 24 times for 129 yards and one TD in its victory.

Following Grigsby on the ground for Middlesboro, Jack Yoakum rushed 10 times for 46 yards.

Leading rusher Ethan Jarvis continued to pace the Blackcats. Jarvis rushed for three TDs in Prestonsburg's season-ending loss. In addition to scoring three TDs, Jarvis delivered a pair of two-point conversions for visiting Prestonsburg.

Contributing on offense for the Blackcats, Dalton Elliott added another two-point conversion.

Gavin Stephens provided a TD from the defensive side for the Blackcats, returning a Middlesboro fumble to the endzone.

Middlesboro is scheduled to visit Shelby Valley in the second round of the Class 2A UK HealthCare Sports Medicine State Football Finals on Friday, Nov. 11.